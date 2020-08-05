VIDEO: Fire breaks out in RV, spreads to garage of Langley home

Crews remain on site as the investigate the cause and extend of damage

Several firefighters as well as police and paramedics were called to a residence at 24792 55B Ave. around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Township deputy fire chief Russ Jenkins says a RV parked adjacent to the property caught fire and it spread to the garage of the home. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

Several firefighters as well as police and paramedics responded to a Langley residence Wednesday morning to battle a blaze.

Firefighters attended to the exterior of a home at 24792 55B Ave. around 7:30 a.m.

An RV parked adjacent to the property caught fire and spread to the garage of the home, explained Russ Jenkins, deputy fire chief with the Township of Langley.

Firefighters could be seen on the roof at the rear of the home with the RV parked nearby surrounded by trees.

@TOLFireFighters were called to a residence in #LangleyBC early this morning after an RV parked on the property caught fire and spread to the garage. Stay tuned for details @LangleyTimes pic.twitter.com/Xv9tE8ZFoJ — Joti Grewal (@JotiGrewal_) August 5, 2020

The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire are not known at this time as crews remain on site and investigate, Jenkins said.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

July has been a busy month for Township and City firefighters.

“We seem to have a lot more balcony-related fires,” Jenkins said.

He estimates about four out of five “big fires” crews responded to last month started on residential balconies.

It is likely a product of families gathering together more often as COVID-19 has limited activities, Jenkins predicts.

