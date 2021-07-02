VIDEO: Fire consumes acre of Cloverdale field

A large fire consumed almost an acre of grass in eastern Surrey on Friday evening.
Water had to be shuttled into the site in the 5200-block of 184th Street in Cloverdale, and it still took a team of Surrey firefighters more than an hour to extinguish the large grass fire.
It’s believed the blaze started at about 7:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire, as of yet, was still not being reported.
Weather conditions have left much of the province tinder dry, and fire officials are advising everyone – including those in the Lower Mainland – to be extra vigilant.
Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.