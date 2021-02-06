VIDEO: Fire damages residential garage near border of Langley and Surrey

Firefighters and police responded to a fire that damaged a garage near 192nd Street and 72nd Avenue Saturday morning (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Firefighters and police responded to a fire that damaged a garage near 192nd Street and 72nd Avenue Saturday morning, Feb. 6 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Firefighters and police responded to a fire that damaged a garage near 192nd Street and 72nd Avenue Saturday morning, Feb. 6 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Firefighters and police responded to a fire that damaged a garage near 192nd Street and 72nd Avenue Saturday morning, Feb. 6 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Firefighters and police responded to a fire that damaged a garage near 192nd Street and 72nd Avenue Saturday morning, Feb. 6 (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services) Firefighters and police responded to a fire that damaged a garage near 192nd Street and 72nd Avenue Saturday morning, Feb. 6 (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services) Firefighters and police responded to a fire that damaged a garage near 192nd Street and 72nd Avenue Saturday morning, Feb. 6 (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Fire damaged the exterior of a residential garage behind a house in the area of 192nd Street and 72nd Avenue near the border of Surrey and Langley on Saturday morning, Feb. 6.

Just before 8 a.m. Surrey Fire crews responded to multiple reports of a house fire in Clayton Heights.

Crews quickly upgraded the incident to a third alarm when they arrived to find heavy smoke and flames from the attached garage in the rear lane.

The fire damaged nearby cars, another garage and got into the shared attic between the garage and the house before crews could knock it down.

The fire appears to have started in a shed.

A resident of the area, who asked to be anonymous, described hearing “two loud booms” before the fire was spotted.

Another resident told the Langley Advance Times the fire was first reported around 7:20 a.m.

One person was seen being administered oxygen at the scene, but was on their feet.

Surrey battalion chief Dave Wyatt said it appears the fire started either inside or outside of a shed that was just next to the garage.

The fire “completely destroyed” the contents of the shed, while it burned the side of the garage and damaged a neighbouring house.

Wyatt said the cause has yet to be determined, but police were holding the scene and there will be an investigation.

He added there were no injuries and because the fire was contained to the garage area, the residents are able to stay in the house.

With files from Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services

With files from Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services



