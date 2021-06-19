VIDEO: Fire engulfs pier on Surrey side of the Fraser River

Surrey Fire Service battled a dock fire along the Fraser River late Friday night (June 18). It was on Musqueam Drive, near Industrial Road, around 10:45 p.m. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey Fire Service battled a pier fire along the Fraser River late Friday night (June 18).

Ben Dirksen, assistant fire chief, said crews were called to the scene in the 12500-block of Industrial Road near Musqueam Drive around 10:45 p.m. and found “an old pier on fire.”

According to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene, the pier was roughly 200-feet and a wooden L-shape.

Dirksen said there were five trucks and about 20 firefighters at the scene last night. By Saturday morning, Dirksen said there were just two trucks left on scene and the Vancouver fire boat had been called in to “help extinguish some hot spots.”

He said the fire was “pretty significant,” but most of the structure was saved. He added it was by an abandoned industrial building and it “doesn’t appear the pier was being used at this time.”

The coast guard and the Ministry of Environment have been called in, Dirksen noted, but there was nothing yet about any concerns for the environment.

He added the pier was on port authority property, so it’s up to them if they want to investigate the cause of the fire.



