VIDEO: Fire forces evacuation of Langley City residential-commercial building

Multiple fire crews responded to a fire in a multiple-unit residential/commercial building in the 5500-block of 203rd Street in Langley City Saturday June 5. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A Saturday afternoon fire that forced evacuation of a Langley City multiple unit residential and commercial building did not appear to result in any injuries, but it wasn’t immediately clear when people living in the building in the 5500-block of 203rd Street would be able to return home.

Multiple units of the Langley City fire department responded to the call around 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5.

They arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a third floor balcony overlooking the parking lot in the rear of the building.

Crews were able to knock the flames down quickly, then entered the building.

According to a neighbour, the resident of the suite wasn’t home when the fire occurred.

Cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The first floor of the building is occupied by businesses, while the upper three are residential.

A third-storey residential suite was damaged by a fire in a multiple-unit residential/commercial building in the 5500-block of 203rd Street in Langley City Saturday June 5. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)