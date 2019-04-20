VIDEO: Fire guts Peachland home

A large fire destroyed a home in Peachland Saturday.
Visible flames were reported coming from a home near Sunset Avenue in Peachland on Saturday afternoon around 1:10 p.m.
By 2:30 p.m., crews were on scene pumping water onto the ongoing blaze.
It’s unclear how the fire started, but fire officials said that no injuries had been reported.
More to come.
