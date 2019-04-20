VIDEO: Fire guts Peachland home

Crews are still on scene pumping water onto the blaze in the Okanagan neighbourhood

Crews are still on scene battling a fire that has destroyed one home in Peachland along Somerset Avenue on April 20. It is not known at this time if there are any injuries as a result of this fire. (Mackenzie Britton - Capital News)

A large fire destroyed a home in Peachland Saturday.

Visible flames were reported coming from a home near Sunset Avenue in Peachland on Saturday afternoon around 1:10 p.m.

Heavy smoke still coming from Peachland residence. No reports of any injuries. #Kelowna #Okanagan pic.twitter.com/jHrH75euEN — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) April 20, 2019

Fire crews still pumping water on residence fire in Peachland. Blaze was reported just after 1:30 pm Saturday. More to come. #Kelowna #Okanagan pic.twitter.com/gbtrHcQveJ — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) April 20, 2019

By 2:30 p.m., crews were on scene pumping water onto the ongoing blaze.

It’s unclear how the fire started, but fire officials said that no injuries had been reported.

More to come.

