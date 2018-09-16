VIDEO: Firefighter boot drive hindered by labourious Langley bark mulch blaze

Lack of sleep didn’t detour some Township fire crews from taking part in an annual fall fundraiser.

Probationary firefighter Nick Stobbe, firefighter Tim Payne, and lieutenant Andrew Penny all participated in the firefighter boot drive for Muscular Dystrophy Canada on Sunday morning at the Save-On-Foods on 64th Avenue. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

Everyone has their own reason for giving.

But whatever the motivation, Langley is one of the most generous communities in the B.C., and Township of Langley Lieut. Andrew Penny has proof.

Year after year, Langley (both the Township and City) is ranked the first or second most giving community in the province for collecting the most money from Muscular Dystrophy Canada during the annual firefighter boot drive.

Penny said it’s always a friendly competition between Langley and Burnaby to see who can raise the most.

The title “goes back and forth” between the two communities, said Penny, who is actually expecting Langley to come up a little short this year – because of a lack of volunteers.

Township of Langley firefighters were tied up for long hours last week fighting a stubborn blaze at Cloverdale Fuel in North Langley. Consequently, that meant many crew members were not available to help with the boot drive, Penny explained.

If Langley comes up shy of the goal this time around, it’s understandable, he said. And they can always redeem their “most giving” title again next year.

This fall’s boot drive started Friday and involved firefighters from all the Township firehalls camping out in front of several of Langley’s larger grocery stores, McDonald’s restaurants, and some liquor stores.

The campaign wraps up tonight at about 9 p.m. with at least a few members at the government liquor store in the Willowbrook area until the very end, he said.

“The people of the Township of Langley are just so generous,” added Penny, who has been a firefighter for the past six years.

Just to put it in perspective, he said his hall receives about a 120 pounds of change a day during the campaign, and it typically takes them two to three hours each night to count all the donations.

Last year, the Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Society was able to collect $45,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Canada, explained firefighter Tim Payne, who was on hand holding out his boot Sunday morning.

“We just want to give a special thanks to everyone for their charitable donations to the Muscular Dystrophy… we just want to say thanks to everyone who contributes,” Payne said.

Penny also expressed gratitude to the businesses that allow the fire department to set up out front of the local shops with a few members and a fire truck.

One guy, who lost his home to a fire in the past month, stopped by earlier Sunday and dropped a $50 bill into Penny’s boot, sharing his story and expressing thanks to the team for all they did to fight the fire and try to save his home.

“The people who donated, half the time they don’t even know why they’re donating,” Penny said. “They see the firefighters, they put money in the boot. Some of them know it’s for muscular dystrophy, same as when we do the daffodil campaign in April for cancer.”

People invariably have a sense of trust in firefighters, and feel confident the money they’re collecting will go to a worthy cause.

“Shoppers will come up when they see a firefighter, and they just know the money is going to a good cause,” Penny said, “it’s just that people want to donate.”

