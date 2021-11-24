VIDEO: First look at interior of Alder Grove Town Centre project

Sales manager Jodie Gilbraitti overlooks models of the Alder Grove Town Centre project, now on display at the presentation centre, which also has an interior mock-up of one of the suites in the new buildings. Both were unveiled Monday, Nov. 22. Currently, there are no drop-ins at the centre, people must register online. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Sales manager Jodie Gilbraitti stands in an interior mock-up of a suite in the new buildings at Alder Grove Town Centre, unveiled at the project presentation centre on Monday, Nov. 22. Currently, there are no drop-ins at the centre, people must register online. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Sales manager Jodie Gilbraitti with models of the Alder Grove Town Centre project, now on display at the presentation centre, which also has an interior mock-up of one of the suites in the new buildings. Both were unveiled Monday, Nov. 22. Currently, there are no drop-ins at the centre, people must register online. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) The Alder Grove Town Centre project display includes a section dedicated to the history of Aldergrove, which features an antique telegraph exchange on loan from the Aldergrove Heritage Society and historic photographs and biographies of prominent Aldergrove citizens. (Special to Langley Advance Times) Sales manager Jodie Gilbraitti said more than 3,000 people have registered to visit the Alder Grove Town Centre project presentation centre. Currently, there are no drop-in visits at the centre, people must register online. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Models of the planned Alder Grove Town Centre project, and an interior mock-up of a suite in the buildings were unveiled by the builders, Janda Group, on Monday, Nov. 23.

On display at the presentation centre, the display includes a section dedicated to the history of Aldergrove, which features an antique telegraph exchange on loan from the Aldergrove Heritage Society and historic photographs and biographies of prominent Aldergrove citizens.

Sales manager Jodie Gilbraitti, who grew up in Aldergrove, said there has been an “extraordinary” response to the project, planned for the site of a mostly-empty mall at 3100 272nd St.

More than 3,000 people have registered to visit the presentation centre, located at 27309 Fraser Hwy. in Aldergrove, which isn’t taking drop-ins.

“I’ve lived here since I was six years old, so for me, I’m very passionate about this, and what it’s going to do for our community” Gilbraitti commented.

“I think a lot of people are eager to see the transformation that will take place.”

A walk-through a mock-up of a two-bedroom with den suite showed off touches like a pull-out pantry and high-end appliances that included a gas stove and fridge with french doors and bottom freezer.

A mock-up of a suite at the Alder Grove Town Centre presentation centre was unveiled Monday, Nov. 22. Currently, there are no drop-ins at the centre, people must register online. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A few minor elements of the display had yet to be installed due to the impact of recent flooding on deliveries, including some touchscreen displays and a dishwasher for the suite display.

“Unfortunately we have a few fitting that have been held up,” Gilbraitti explained.

Gilbraitti said the 3D models show the first phase of the project, three buildings planned for the site that will bear the names of pioneer Aldergrove families: Jackman, Shortreed, and Vanetta.

Models of the buildings planned for the Alder Grove Town Centre project, now on display at the presentation centre, which also has an interior mock-up of one of the suites in the new buildings. Both were unveiled Monday, Nov. 22. Currently, there are no drop-ins at the centre, appointments must be made. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

All will have shared amenities with local businesses based in the ground floors.

Vanetta will be a 10-storey, steel framed building with four floors of parking topped by six floors of residential units.

Units are anticipated to go between $334,900 and $624,900 plus taxes.

People can register to visit the presentation centre online at atcliving.com.

