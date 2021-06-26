(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Flames devastate Langley Township condo in construction

Explosions a result of the fire launched pieces of debris at least two blocks away, according to one witness

  • Jun. 26, 2021 2:24 p.m.
  • News

Another in-construction condominium went up in flames Saturday afternoon in Langley Township, with far-reaching plumes of smoke.

Townhomes part of the 50-unit Skylark development near 80 Avenue and 204 Street, were already up for presale before the blaze sparked at around 2 p.m.

An eyewitness on the scene told the Advance Times he heard an explosion result from the fire, which launched pieces of wood near his residence two blocks away.

Langley City has sent fire crews to assist at least six Township firefighters in battling the blaze.

Police have blocked off 80 Avenue to traffic.

More to come…

