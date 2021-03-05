The driver of a pickup truck failed to stop after knocking down a wooden fence on March 3, 2021. (screen grab)

The driver of a pickup truck failed to stop after knocking down a wooden fence on March 3, 2021. (screen grab)

VIDEO: Footage catches pick-up driver smash fence on Abbotsford/Langley border

Driver came forward after video circulated on social media

A surveillance video shared on social media revealed the driver of a pickup truck failed to stop after destroying a wooden fence with a flatbed trailer in west Abbotsford.

The driver has since come forward and agreed to pay for repairs.

The incident happened at Signal Court near the Langley-Abbotsford border on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m.

The resident of the home with the destroyed fence took to social media after they had canvassed the neighbourhood for information about who was responsible for knocking down their fence.

Neighbour Jana Keyes reviewed her security footage to discover the driver of a white pickup truck with a large flatbed trailer made a narrow turn into the back lane causing the trailer to hit a fence panel and knock it down.

The driver paused momentarily after making contact with the fence. They then reverse the vehicle and make a second attempt to complete the turn this time causing further damage and knocking several more panels of the fence.

Wooden debris can be seen flying through the air in the video.

“I thought it was awful what he did and just drove away without stopping,” Keyes told the Langley Advance Times.

Media relations officer Sgt. Judy Bird with the Abbotsford Police Department confirmed she saw the video, but they were unable to decipher the licence plate.

“We recommend that others in this situation make sure they report to police and also to ICBC as they also have an investigation unit,” she said.

Bird later confirmed the person who hit the fence did get in touch with the homeowner and paid for damages to the fence.

“I was just trying to help track him down,” Keyes explained about sharing the video on social media.

