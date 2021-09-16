VIDEO: Forensic investigators return in Naomi Onotera’s Langley home

Homicide investigators were called to work the missing persons case on Wednesday

Forensic investigators could be seen returning to missing Langley woman Naomi Onotera’s home at 200th Street and 50th Avenue Thursday morning, Sept. 16, 2021. On Wednesday, IHIT was called in to assist Langley RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

Forensic investigators could be seen returning to Naomi Onotera’s Langley City home on Thursday morning.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called in late Wednesday morning to assist investigators with Langley RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit working the missing persons case.

Forensic teams returning this morning to Naomi Onotera’s home in Langley City. Homicide detectives were called to the scene Wednesday to assist the Langley RCMP Serious Crime Unit. Crews could be seen focusing on the yard of the home for much of Wednesday. #LangleyBC pic.twitter.com/ie27zBGO7Z — Joti Grewal (@JotiGrewal_) September 16, 2021

Earlier in the week the residence on 200th Street and 50th Avenue remained behind police tape for at least two days before RCMP confirmed the home would undergo a search.

Forensic teams could be seen at the property for much of Wednesday focusing on the yard, cutting back brush. Behind the foliage that covers much of the corner property specs of blue could be seen behind the chain-link fence and greenery, where investigators had constructed a blue tent.

RELATED: Homicide unit called in to investigate missing Langley woman’s case

A view from 200th Street showed an officer on the balcony of the home, more of the blue coloured covering set-up by forensic teams and sounds of them working in the yard.

Little information about the investigation is known at this time. Langley Advance Times reached out to IHIT for more information.

“It is a continuation from yesterday’s search,” said Sgt. David Lee when asked Thursday morning to provide an update on the investigation.

Onotera, 40, was last seen leaving her Langley City home on Saturday, Aug. 28. Since news of her disappearance broke the whereabouts of the mother and school librarian have gained widespread community concern.

This story will be updated should more information become available.

IHITLangleyLangley CityLangley RCMPmissing person