VIDEO: Forgotten pot on stove forces evacuation of condo complex

A fire alarm forced the evacuation of a multi-unit condominium building in Langley’s Willoughby area near 203B Street and 85th Avenue Saturday, Jan. 28, around 5:30 p.m.
Multiple fire department vehicles responded, along with a standby paramedic crew.
Township of Langley Deputy Fire Chief Dale Steeple said the cause was a forgotten pot on a stove.
There were no injuries or property damage, and residents were allowed back inside after smoke was vented by a fire department fan.
