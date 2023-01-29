Residents of a Willoughby condo complex were evacuated when fire alarms went off late Saturday, Jan. 29. A forgotten pot on a stove was the cause. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Forgotten pot on stove forces evacuation of condo complex

No injuries or property damage reported in Willoughby incident

A fire alarm forced the evacuation of a multi-unit condominium building in Langley’s Willoughby area near 203B Street and 85th Avenue Saturday, Jan. 28, around 5:30 p.m.

Multiple fire department vehicles responded, along with a standby paramedic crew.

Township of Langley Deputy Fire Chief Dale Steeple said the cause was a forgotten pot on a stove.

There were no injuries or property damage, and residents were allowed back inside after smoke was vented by a fire department fan.

