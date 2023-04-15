VIDEO: Fort Langley Farmer’s Market opens for 2023

Vendors will be in Fort Langley every Saturday until Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Local businesses are gathering for the Fort Langley Farmer’s Market every Saturday until Dec. 2.

On Saturday, Arpil 15, the first day open, about 50 vendors set up tents and products for the public to see despite the cloudy weather.

Malcolm Weatherston, market manager, said its in his blood to foster a community market.

“This market, as are all our BC Farmer’s Markets, is an integral part of the community. I think we’ve learned over the past years during the pandemic to come to rely on our community organizatiossn to help us, help everyone,” he said.

The Fort Langley market is one of over 140 farmer’s markets in B.C., having expanded in almost every community around the province.

Farmer’s markets encourage and stimulate growth of new farms and new methods of farming, Weatherston said.

“Everything is all local produce, made in B.C. or produced by the vendors themselves. It’s very special when you come to the market, the money you spend here goes straight to the farmer.”

Katherine Townsley is one local producer who helps her parents make and sell honey wine from the family business Festina Lenta Estate Winery.

All their meads are made out of honey, which has anti-inflammatory benefits, and come in flavors honey, ginger, and blueberry.

“We do about 35 different varieties of wine, and we’re super happy to be here,” she said.

Jason Kerssens and his fiancee Lindsay Reitsema can also be found at the market selling eggs produced from their 400 chickens on Willow Rock Farms in Abbotsford.

The couple met two years ago and within a few months of dating they bought an empty barn and started with 99 chickens.

“We decided to give it a shot. Now we have lots of chickens and a very large organic garden which we supplement our chicken feed with,” Reitsema said.

There will be more farmers attending the market in May and June for the season.

“It’s just amazing to discover new products, new foods, in our fields,” Weatherston said.

The market is located at the St. Andrews Historic Church on Glover Road and will run every Saturday until Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

