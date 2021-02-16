VIDEO: Fort Langley fire considered ‘suspicious’

Cause of blaze that damaged boarded-up building on Sunday unknown

Multiple Langley Township fire department crews were called to the scene of a structure fire in Fort Langley on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 14 near Mary Avenue and Church Street. (Sophia Schulz/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A fire that damaged a boarded-up building in Fort Langley on Sunday afternoon was described as “suspicious” by Langley Township assistant fire chief Dale Steeple.

Steeple told the Langley Advance Times that while the exact cause hasn’t been determined, there was no gas or electrical service to the “abandoned” building near Mary Avenue and Church Street.

Multiple Langley Township fire department crews were called to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday , Feb. 14.

Crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the building.

A second alarm was ordered to bring in more crews.

At its height, 20 firefighters and six vehicles were at the scene.

What Steeple described as “a good, aggressive exterior attack” opened up the building and the fire was quickly extinguished.

The area was cordoned off for about two-and-a-half hours while crews remained at the location to handle any remaining hot spots.

Seeple said the building has apparently been slated for demolition.

No injuries were reported.

