VIDEO: Fraser-Nicola MLA opens B.C. Legislature on International Women’s Day

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart was “pleased” to be chosen to open the B.C. Legislature on International Women’s Day.

“Today, on International Women’s Day, may we reflect on the wonderful women in our lives and the impact they have had on how we think, how we act, how we treat each other and how we inspire everyone to be the best they can be,” Tegart said.

This year’s International Women’s Day theme was “Choose to Challenge.”

“I challenge you to reach out to a woman today in your life who has made a difference,” Tegart continued. “It’s not a difficult challenge, because there are so many women making a difference every day.”

