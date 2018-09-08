VIDEO: Glover Road closed in Langley after truck flips

Northbound traffic shut down for several hours

A truck with a trailer that appeared to be hauling land fill flipped on its side Saturday morning on Glover Road near the Bypass in Langley. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Glover Road was blocked off to traffic in Langley near the Bypass for several hours Saturday morning after a dump truck with a trailer lost its load around 7 a.m.

It appeared the truck was making a left turn from the Langley Bypass onto Glover when the trailer flipped over, dumping what looked to be a load of soil from an excavation.

A witness said it did not seem as though anyone was seriously injured.

He said the driver was walking around after the trailer flipped and he looked “sheepish.”

Glover was closed to northbound traffic while the flipped trailer was emptied of its remaining load before it was righted by a tow truck.



dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter