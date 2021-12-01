VIDEO: GLOW Langley show collects goods for flood victims

Running from Nov. 18 to Jan. 1 at 6690 216th St., GLOW Langley offers a 20-minute drive-through, contactless journey featuring nearly a million lights. (GLOW Langley/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Response to a call by GLOW Langley for donations to help flood victims was immediate and substantial, said Lawrence Jansen, CEO of the company operating this year’s drive-through Christmas lights display at the Darvonda Nurseries greenhouse in Milner.

On Nov. 19, when the heavy rains and floods hit, GLOW asked visitors to bring contributions for the Red Cross relief effort, including baby supplies of formula, diapers, wipes, pull-ups, baby cereal and baby food, as well hygiene products such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, and water, non-perishable food items, pillows, clothing, blankets, towels, toques and gloves.

“A trailer full of stuff left here,” Jansen told the Langley Advance Times on Tuesday, Nov. 30, issuing a “thank you” to all those who donated.

Jansen said GLOW has been able to keep going, even during the atmospheric river that triggered the floods.

“We have some puddles (when the heavy rain hits),” Jansen elaborated.

“We get some potholes in our parking lot, but we fill them up.”

Those who have booked a trip to GLOW and can’t make it because of flood-caused road closures are being invited to register for alternate times.

While some evenings have been sold out, Jansen said when the weather is good, they can accommodate more people.

Running from Nov. 18 to Jan. 1 at 6690 216th St., the Langley event offers a 20-minute drive-through, contactless journey featuring nearly a million lights, a glacial foyer where it’s always snowing, a 100-foot animated light tunnel, and a three-storey Christmas tree, princesses and Santa.

There is a maximum of eight occupants per vehicle, and admission is $34.99 per car weekdays, $39.99 weekends and holidays, plus applicable taxes and service charges.

No pedestrians will be permitted.

Guests are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times, but may roll down windows for photos and videos.

The switch to a drive-through is intended to ensure the Langley event can still take place, even if pandemic restrictions have to be tightened again.

Glow started at Darvonda in 2017 in Langley, and has since expanded to shows in Edmonton, Saskatoon and Halifax in Canada, and one in the U.S., in Cincinnati.

