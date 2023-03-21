VIDEO: Graffiti complaint about bumpy road patching in Langley City

Frustrated by the bumpy results of road patching along 198th Street near 53rd Avenue in Langley City, someone spray painted the pavement with negative comments. Someone else tried to paint over them. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Frustrated by the bumpy results of road patching along 198tg Street near 53rd Avenue in Langley City, someone spray painted the pavement with negative comments. Someone else tried to paint over them. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Frustrated by the bumpy results of road patching along 198th Street near 53rd Avenue in Langley City, someone spray painted the pavement with negative comments. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Frustrated by the bumpy results of road patching along 198th Street near 53rd Avenue in Langley City, someone spray painted the pavement with negative comments.

By the time a Langley Advance Times reporter dropped by on Monday, March 20, someone else had tried to paint over the graffiti, but the comments could still be seen, faintly, with about half-a-dozen messages of “Bad jobs” or “s– work” marking multiple pavement patches along the road.

One resident, who said he was not responsible for the graffiti, said people living in the area were frustrated with the bumpy road conditions.

“They’re speed bumps,” Cary, who asked that his last name not be used, said of the uneven patches.

“If I did that kind of job at my job, they would fire me,” Cary commented.

Langley City director of engineering Rick Bomhof told the Langley Advance Times the pavement patching, by developers, did not meet City standards, and would be redone.

Bomhof told the Advance Times that developers are responsible to complete the utility upgrades fronting on their developments, which includes pavement patching.

All patching must be completed according to the City’s design criteria manual (DCM), which is available on the City’s website.

“In this case, it was determined that the patching did not meet the DCM,” Bomhof said Monday.

“The City inspector has met with the developers contractor [and] has told them that it must be redone. We expect the work will be redone later this week. Unfortunately it cannot be done sooner as crews are still doing underground utility work on 198th Street so the patching will be done afterwards.”

READ ALSO: Why there are planters along Glover Road in Langley City

READ ALSO: Drivers in Langley City are most likely to ignore the speed limit near Nicomekl school

Langley City