Several Langley RCMP patrol cars responded to a report of a pistol at Walnut Grove Secondary school around noon Wednesday, Nov. 13. It turned out to be an empty pellet gun. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Gun scare at Walnut Grove Secondary school was ‘unloaded pellet gun’

Police called in after photo circulated on social media

Langley RCMP were called after word of a student with a handgun at Walnut Groove Secondary School began circulating on social media.

Multiple officers arrived shortly before noon. At least four police cars were seen in the front parking lot.

As it turned out, the gun was an “Airsoft pistol,” Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said.

Two students were involved and both are expected to face school discipline, Largy said.

No charges were expected and no lockdown was ordered.

Police had left the scene as of 2 p.m.

Principal Balan Moorthy sent an email to school parents that said during the noon hour, “staff were notified of reports a Walnut Grove student potentially brought a weapon to school. These reports were based on a photo taken off school property circulating on social media.”

Out of an abundance of caution, Moorthy said the administration team followed school district policies and procedures and called police.

“… it was quickly determined a lockdown was not needed.”

Shortly after police arrived, staff together with RCMP found the students involved and confiscated “an unloaded pellet gun,” the statement said.

“All students and staff were safe,” Moorthy added.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
One of at least four RCMP patrol cars that responded to a report of a pistol at Walnut Grove Secondary school around noon Wednesday, Nov. 13. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

