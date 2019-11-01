Fire destroyed a home in Willoughby on Thursday, Oct. 31, (Curtis Kreklau/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Halloween night fire destroys empty Langley home

Township firefighters were on scene for about four hours tackling the blaze

A Thursday dinner-time fire in a boarded up Willoughby house had Township fire officials concerned that was setting the tone for Halloween night.

The fire department was called just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 31 to the 20300 block of 82nd Avenue where they spent over four hours tackling the fire that destroyed the home set to be demolished to allow for redevelopment of the acreage, said Township deputy fire chief Monty Armstrong.

“We actually had two trucks out doing neighbourhood patrols, and handing out candy for the trick or treaters. So they were already in the area… so they were on scene rather quickly,” he said.

Six vehicles, a normal first alarm response for a structure fire, was required to fight the fire. The cause is not known.

[Story continues below video]

“The loss was extensive… It was boarded up,” he said. “We did have concern that there were people inside… no one was found last night. We’re still investigating it cooperation with the RCMP this morning.”

He said it could be Halloween related or related to people using the building for shelter.

:This was our major call,” he said. “Having it come in so early, we were really concerned that this was setting the tone for what the night was going to be like.”

No neighbouring properties were impacted.

“There were no exposures that we were worried about,” he said.

Extra fire department staff were put on call in case anything happened Halloween night which had a slightly higher call volume and a few mischief type callouts.

Armstrong said owners of properties with abandoned houses should take steps to prevent fires and other problems.

“The big thing is for people redeveloping the properties is to keep the property secure,” he said.

 

Fire destroyed a home in Willoughby on Thursday, Oct. 31, (Curtis Kreklau/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Fire destroyed a home in Willoughby on Thursday, Oct. 31, (Curtis Kreklau/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

David Lofgren’s photo shows a house that was destroyed by fire Thursday in Willoughby which is being redeveloped.

Previous story
Couple missing for days in Kootenay backcountry found after stomping ‘HELP’ into snow
Next story
B.C. company files patent for real-life Harry Potter ‘Invisibility Cloak’

Just Posted

VIDEO: Halloween night fire destroys empty Langley home

Township firefighters were on scene for about four hours tackling the blaze

Pumpkins look great but Langley grower said they turn to mush when touched

The growing season did not make for plentiful pumpkins this year.

Aldergrove now home to Harald the peacock

The City of Surrey has rehomed over a dozen peafowl on the loose this year

Westbound roll-over crash along Highway 1 causing significant delays

The crash site is just east of Lefeuvre Road and cars are gridlocked to Ross Road

Locked lift blocks wheelchair access to Langley commercial building

The lift requires a key – or wheelchair users are blocked by stairs

VIDEO: Dog found suffering in woods finds fur-ever home in Greater Victoria

‘She’s really happy and healthy,’ the Hope’s new owner says

Surrey apartment fire displaces close to 100 people Halloween night

Cause of three-alarm fire in 10600-block of 150th Street not yet known

Couple missing for days in Kootenay backcountry found after stomping ‘HELP’ into snow

Catherine Gibbons, 22, and Damon Brodeur, 24, were missing for nearly a week

‘It’s more than a lost pet, it’s a family member’: Rossland residents help find Molly the dog

Molly the dog didn’t find its way home; home found its way to Molly.

Strike action begins among Metro Vancouver transit workers

Job action Friday morning includes ditching uniforms, refusing overtime with plans to escalate

Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say

B.C., Yukon wait for U.S. states to make daylight time permanent

Don’t throw out Halloween candy wrappers, take them to London Drugs

London Drugs will recycle candy wrappers as part of Other Flexible Plastic Packaging program

Former Sidney mayor clarifies ‘karma’ cliche use in tweet at Elizabeth May

Steve Price says phrase was not meant as a personal slur

Attack on nurse at Abbotsford hospital was one of several violent incidents this year, report says

Hospital failed to report task in ‘timely manner,’ WorkSafeBC says

Most Read