Workers get the first-ever Harbour Air all-electric seaplane ready for flight. (YouTube)

VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane

Harbour Air is launching what it’s calling the first-ever fully-electric commercial plane

If you look up to the skies over Richmond next week, you might just see a record-breaking flight.

Harbour Air is launching what it’s calling the first-ever fully-electric commercial plane. The plane, a six-passenger DHC-2 de Havilland Beaver, will be retrofitted with a 750 horsepower all-electric magni500 propulsion system.

The plane is scheduled to lunch for its test flight from the Vancouver International Airport South Terminal on Dec. 11. In a statement, the company said finished installing the batteries, tested the electronic systems, installed wings and rigged up flight controls as well as running a full-power test run on the ground.

Harbour Air, which flies to the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Whistler, Seattle and the Sunshine Coast, became the first airline in North America to go carbon-neutral by buying carbon offsets in 2007.

READ MORE: Harbour Air to convert to all-electric seaplanes

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mother charged with abducting child from Canada to face trial in UK this week
Next story
$50 million available for rural high-speed internet projects

Just Posted

WEATHER: A wet start to December in Langley

Environment Canada says the rain will continue Tuesday

Langley paws pose with Claus

Pictures with Santa were offered for pet owners and their pups on Sunday at MINI Langley

Langley Christian Lightning takes silver at BC Secondary School Volleyball provincial championships

MEI Eagles take gold in final match

VIDEO: Langley Secondary Saints lose to Vernon in Subway Bowl

Injuries and errors contributed to defeat, coach says

B.C. Farmers’ Institutes put forth new programs and resources for Langley agriculture

Annual meeting held in Richmond was led by Minister of Agriculture, Lana Popham

VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane

Harbour Air is launching what it’s calling the first-ever fully-electric commercial plane

Husky Energy confirms 370 job cuts as it trims spending by $500 million

Calgary-based company is cutting 2020-21 capital spending

Mother charged with abducting child from Canada to face trial in UK this week

Saanich officer says Jersey crown counsel doesn’t support extraditing Lauren Etchells back to Canada

‘Loss for words’: Injured Bronco shocked, excited over effect of spinal surgery

Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed from the chest down, isn’t expecting a cure

Premiers meet outside Toronto, try to find consensus on dealing with Ottawa

The federal election campaign laid bare some regional division

Huawei’s Meng ‘no longer fears unknown’ despite ‘torment, struggle’ of last year

Canadian authorities took Meng into custody at the request of the United States

Draisaitl nets 2, leads Oilers to 3-2 win over Canucks

Edmonton avenges Saturday loss to Vancouver

Police watchdog investigating after serious crash involving Coquitlam RCMP

Three other vehicles were hit as a result of the initial crash

UPDATE: Up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall on the Fraser Valley

Up to four centimetres could fall by Monday morning

Most Read