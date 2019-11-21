VIDEO: Having a say about a future Langley City

Plans for a future Langley City aim to create a version that will build on the strengths of the current version. (Times Advance file)

What will a future Langley City be like?

If everything goes according to plan, namely the City Nexus of Community Vision plan that aims to prepare for the arrival of rapid transit and the changes it will bring, Langley CAO Francis Cheung said the City will be walkable, affordable, culturally rich, economically vital and environmentally viable community.

“That (rapid transit) will affect the community immensely,” Cheung predicted.

He said the City will likely be larger, but not at the expense of its existing character.

How the principles of the Nexus plan are turned into specifics, such as where and what to build to prepare for the future, will be the subject of back-to-back public consultation sessions next week.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27th, the City will host a workshop with residents at the Coast Langley City Hotel and Convention Centre from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Information gathered at that meeting will be summarized and presented from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the foyer of Timms Community Centre, 20399 Douglas Cres., where residents will have another opportunity to give feedback.

It is the second round of public consultations since the Nexus plan was approved.

“What we really want to get at is to solicit feedback from a diversity of residents,” Cheung told the Langley Advance Times.

Those interested in participating can get more information by visiting the City website at https://city.langley.bc.ca.

The recently announced switch from LRT to SkyTrain along the proposed Surrey-to-Langley route is not expected to affect the City plans because it is still fixed-rail rapid transit that will, eventually, run along Fraser Highway to Langley City.

Nexus is an ambitious plan to make Langley City an important regional hub that calls for updating the Official Community Plan and Langley City zoning bylaws as well as creating a a Nicomekl River District neighbourhood plan.

An online posting by the City explains the choice of name:

“Langley City has always been a nexus, a place of meeting, and a space between places. The Nicomekl River that runs through our community offers a snapshot of journeys past: items left behind by Indigenous groups along its banks, perhaps en route from the coast to the fishing grounds of the lower Fraser Canyon. A route travelled later by European explorers and now marked forever in our history as Portage Park. We are now the nexus between the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver—a portal between two worlds.”



