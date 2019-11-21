Plans for a future Langley City aim to create a version that will build on the strengths of the current version. (Times Advance file)

VIDEO: Having a say about a future Langley City

Next round of Nexus plan consultations begins

What will a future Langley City be like?

If everything goes according to plan, namely the City Nexus of Community Vision plan that aims to prepare for the arrival of rapid transit and the changes it will bring, Langley CAO Francis Cheung said the City will be walkable, affordable, culturally rich, economically vital and environmentally viable community.

“That (rapid transit) will affect the community immensely,” Cheung predicted.

He said the City will likely be larger, but not at the expense of its existing character.

How the principles of the Nexus plan are turned into specifics, such as where and what to build to prepare for the future, will be the subject of back-to-back public consultation sessions next week.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27th, the City will host a workshop with residents at the Coast Langley City Hotel and Convention Centre from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Information gathered at that meeting will be summarized and presented from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the foyer of Timms Community Centre, 20399 Douglas Cres., where residents will have another opportunity to give feedback.

It is the second round of public consultations since the Nexus plan was approved.

“What we really want to get at is to solicit feedback from a diversity of residents,” Cheung told the Langley Advance Times.

Those interested in participating can get more information by visiting the City website at https://city.langley.bc.ca.

The recently announced switch from LRT to SkyTrain along the proposed Surrey-to-Langley route is not expected to affect the City plans because it is still fixed-rail rapid transit that will, eventually, run along Fraser Highway to Langley City.

Nexus is an ambitious plan to make Langley City an important regional hub that calls for updating the Official Community Plan and Langley City zoning bylaws as well as creating a a Nicomekl River District neighbourhood plan.

READ MORE: ‘Transformational’ plan required to ready for arrival of rapid transit, CAO says

READS MORE: Next step in the Nexus plan approved by Langley City

An online posting by the City explains the choice of name:

“Langley City has always been a nexus, a place of meeting, and a space between places. The Nicomekl River that runs through our community offers a snapshot of journeys past: items left behind by Indigenous groups along its banks, perhaps en route from the coast to the fishing grounds of the lower Fraser Canyon. A route travelled later by European explorers and now marked forever in our history as Portage Park. We are now the nexus between the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver—a portal between two worlds.”


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Melissa Tooshley gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog case on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Santa comes to town for annual Aldergrove craft fair

St. Joachim & Ann’s parish hosts weekend of facepainting, games, goodies, and vendors

‘Untreatable’ superbug fatal for Aldergrove husband: widow

New Public Agency Health report puts Canadian death toll at 5,400 in 2018

Retired Aldergrove softball coach inducted into Canada’s Hall of Fame

Mike Renney has coached three Olympic games and been inducted into Softball BC’s Hall of Fame

Convicted child kidnapper remains threat to public: VPD

Brian Abrosimo is living in Vancouver as his sentence nears its end

UPDATED: Police believe 47-year-old man shot in Aldergrove was targeted

Police are on scene

VIDEO: ‘Climate emergency’ is Oxford’s 2019 Word of the Year

Other words on the shortlist included ‘extinction,’ ‘climate denial’ and ‘eco-anxiety’

65-million-year-old triceratops makes its debut in Victoria

Dino Lab Inc. is excavating the fossilized remains of a 65-million-year-old dinosaur

Changes to B.C. building code address secondary suites, energy efficiency

Housing Minister Selina Robinson says the changes will help create more affordable housing

Melissa Tooshley gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog case on Vancouver Island

Also not allowed to own animals for rest of her life

Trudeau appears open to safer-opioid proposal in Vancouver: mayor

The city has applied for $6 million from Health Canada to allow for the safe distribution of diamorphine

Security guard at Kamloops music festival gets three years for sexually assaulting concertgoer

Shawn Christopher Gray walked the woman home after she became seperated from her friends, court heard

Vancouver Island man found guilty in murder of wealthy California woman, 29 years later

Shawnigan Lake man killed wealthy senior in 1990

Algae bloom killing farmed fish on Vancouver Island’s West Coast

DFO says four Cermaq Canada salmon farms affected, fish not infectious

Three cops investigated in connection to ex-Vancouver detective’s sexual misconduct

Fisher was convicted in 2018 after pleading guilty to kissing two young women who were witnesses in a criminal case

Most Read