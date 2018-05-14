VIDEO: Criminal charges pending in Langley hit-and-run

One taken into custody

A Sunday night hit-and-run crash in Langley drew a heavy police presence in Langley.

RCMP said around 10 p.m. a Pontiac Grand Am heading south on 200 Street ran a light at the 56 Avenue intersection and collided with a Volvo station wagon.

Witnesses said the wagon was sent 200 to 300 metres down 200 Street before coming to a stop on the sidewalk.

Police from the Langley and Surrey RCMP detachments as well as a police dog team responded.

A passenger in the Grand Am fled the crash scene.

He was arrested in the 5500 block of 198 Street.

The man was transported to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

It appeared an occupant of the green station wagon may have also suffered injuries.

Multiple police units could be seen at the scene and in the surrounding neighbourhood.

RCMP shut down 200 Street and strung up police tape to protect the scene.

Surrey RCMP are recommending criminal charges.

Photos by Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services