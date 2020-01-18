VIDEO: Highway 1 left looking like winter war zone with dozens of stranded vehicles

Tow-truck driver says 30 vehicles still dot snowly landscape, including one rolled-over dairy truck

Extreme weather conditions this week saw a large number of vehicles abandoned on the icy stretch of Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack. Dozens of these vehicles are still sitting off the side of the road, including a large rolled-over dairy truck with milky icicles hanging off its hatches.

How long will these stranded vehicles be making the highway’s scenery look like a winter war zone?

That’s up to the individual owners, according to Stefan Brysch, operations manager for Emil Anderson Maintenance Company.

“Generally, vehicle owners are responsible for removing their immobile vehicles from the roadway,” Brysh said. “As long as the stranded vehicles do not present an elevated hazard to the travelling public or impedes our maintenance services, the owners are responsible for organizing recovery.”

“In case a stranded vehicle presents a hazards or impedes maintenance services, the province may get a wrecker recover and impound the vehicle.”

The Ministry of Transportation has introduced a ‘No Impeding Traffic Rule’ between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., according to Brysh. This mean that all the work to remove the wreckage has to take place in the dead of night, while the traffic volume is low.

A ditched car off Highway 1. Tyler Olsen / Abbotsford News.

Consequently, tow services in Abbotsford have been extremely busy, according to several employees at tow-truck companies.

MSA Towing has received around a dozen calls alone, according to Kirpal Banwait, a manager at the company.

“Yesterday there were 30 [abandoned] cars between Chilliwack and Abbotsford,” Banwait said. “We drive by and we can count them easily. You can see them all over.”

Dwayne Robertson works at F & W Towing with his brother Frank. He says Frank has been working non-stop since the extreme weather conditions set in.

“Off the highway [we’ve retrieved] probably been a dozen and a half [vehicles],” Robertson said. “But I mean, we’ve been pulling people out of everywhere, all throughout the city, for the whole week.”

Robertson said safety is a big factor when towing wrecked vehicles off the highway. While they try not to block a lane when retrieving a car, sometimes it’s unavoidable.

“If it’s a bad spot, we’ll have another truck there, kind of as a blocker,” he said. “We all want to go home at the end of the night, right?”

Milk icicles. Ben Lypka /Abbotsford News.

Banwait says that people have to be more careful when they’re on the road.

“When [drivers] hit the break and they lose control and the vehicle starts sliding, it doesn’t matter what you do,” he said. “[Even] the people with four-by-fours, they go into the ditches too because they think they have power behind the wheels.”

The News has reached out to the BC Dairy Association to find out when, exactly, the dairy truck’s creamy wreckage will be removed.

RELATED: COLUMN: How to drive on an icy highway (and, maybe, save yourself from the tailgater behind you)

RELATED: 5 to 10 cm of snow still coming to Fraser Valley: Environment Canada

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Suspicious’ fire displaces Fort Langley senior, 86

Just Posted

VIDEO: ‘Suspicious’ fire displaces Fort Langley senior, 86

Police investigate early morning blaze

Critter Care calls out conservation officer after dropping off bear cub covered in ice

Ice can be seen in video matted into emaciated bear cub’s fur

Olatoke sets new Spartans record in Edmonton

Langley-based university off to a good start at Golden Bear Open

VIDEO: Newbie Giants helps defeat Victoria 4-1 in Langley Friday

The G-Men play Saturday in Victoria before hosting Kamloops on home ice at LEC on Sunday afternoon

Aldergrove newspaper boys brave the snow

Aldergrove Star carriers are doing their best to deliver the news to you

VIDEO: Cold snap brings ideal conditions for Okanagan icewine

Take an inside look at how icewine is made

VIDEO: Highway 1 left looking like winter war zone with dozens of stranded vehicles

Tow-truck driver says 30 vehicles still dot snowly landscape, including one rolled-over dairy truck

PHOTOS: Eastern Newfoundland reeling, search underway for missing man after blizzard

More than 70 centimetres of new snow fell overnight, creating whiteout conditions

Prince Harry, Meghan to give up ‘royal highness’ titles

‘Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,’ says Queen Elizabeth II

Canada Post driver in hospital after ice smashes windshield at Massey Tunnel

Incident happened on Richmond side of the Massey Tunnel

Calls for dialogue as Coastal GasLink pipeline polarizes some in northern B.C.

Coastal GasLink is building the 670-kilometre pipeline from British Columbia’s northeast to Kitimat on the coast

Coquihalla, Highway 3 to be hit with freezing rain, sparking warning to commuters

Hard to say when the freezing rain will turn to regular rainfall, Environment Canada says

Closed mills, housing surge support a positive forecast for lumber industries

B.C. lumber producers have closed mills accounting for 18% of province’s capacity, RBC report says

Good Samaritan pays part of rent for B.C. woman facing eviction in can-collecting dispute

Zora Hlevnjak, 76, supplements her pension by collecting cans and receiving public donations

Most Read