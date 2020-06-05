Shane MacKichan photo.

VIDEO: Homeless person struck by freight train in Abbotsford

Victim required airlift to hospital, MacLure Road shut down for hours

A homeless person was struck by a freight train in Abbotsford yesterday evening.

The incident took place around 7 p.m., June 4, on the line passing through MacLure Road, just west of McCallum Road.

The victim required an airlift to Royal Columbian Hospital with undetermined injuries.

Abbotsford Police, Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service, BC Ambulance Service, CP Rail Police and CN workers all attended the scene.

The News has reached out to the CP Rail Police who are taking the lead on the investigation.

MacLure Road was blocked for several hours after the incident.

Shane MacKichan photos:

VIDEO: Pedestrian struck and killed by train in downtown Abbotsford

abbotsford

