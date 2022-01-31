VIDEO: House fire in Langley City

Langley City fire crews were called to fight a fire in a boarded-up house at 200th St. and 56th Ave. Monday morning, Jan 31, around 7:30 a.m.

Deputy fire chief Scott Kennedy said crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof of the small one-storey house and quickly had it extinguished.

Damage to the interior and upper attic was extensive.

While it appeared the back door of the house had been opened, Kennedy could not say if the fire was the result of someone squatting in the unoccupied residence.

No injuries were reported.

Westbound traffic on 56th Avenue was restricted for about an hour while crews were on the scene.

fire Langley City

