Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in the 19700 block of 32 Avenue in Brookswood. Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services

Video: house fire in Langley Township

Monday morning fire spread from house to trees

An apparently abandoned house caught fire in Langley Township Monday morning.

Around 10 a.m., Township of Langley Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in the 19700 block of 32 Avenue in Brookswood.

They could see a large column of black smoke while en route and requested a second alarm.

Crews arrived to a fully involved single level home that appeared abandoned with flames catching a number of large cedar trees on fire nearby.

Firefighters had to connect to a fire hydrant many blocks away near 200 Street to bring water to the fire.

Part of the roof eventually collapsed into the house.

RCMP closed off 32 Avenue between 196 Street and 200th Street for several hours.

Video and photos by Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services

 

Most Read