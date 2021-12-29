VIDEO: How Langley coped with record low temperatures

The slope near George Preston recreation centre was busy with sleds and toboggans on Monday, the day temperatures fell to a record low. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Players took to the freshly frozen ice at Dale Ball Passive Park (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) One of several dogs playing in the snow at Dale Ball Passive Park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Jay Minhas, head of Guru Nanak food bank in Surrey, arrived with volunteers to serve a hot lunch to people at a temporary extreme weather shelter at Douglas Park Community School in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Volunteers from the Guru Nanak Food Bank were serving a hot lunch at a temporary extreme weather shelter that opened at the Douglas Park Community School gym when temperatures fell. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

On Monday, Dec. 27, Langley set a new record low temperature, with Environment Canada reporting minus 15.6 degrees Celsius, beating the previous record of minus 15.0 set in 1968, well below the average low of minus 0.8.

It warned an arctic outflow of winds and low temperatures would produce wind chill values near or below minus 20 for much of the week.

After the warning was issued, on Sunday in Langley City, a temporary extreme weather shelter was opened at the Douglas Park Community School, with room for 42 people.

Langley Vineyard Church Pastor Leith White, the designated community representative at the shelter, said it was the first time a temporary extreme weather facility has been open 24 hours a day.

White called the support for the shelter “awesome” and “incredible.”

Langley Vineyard Church Pastor Leith White, the designated community representative at the temporary extreme weather shelter, said it was the first time one has been open 24 hours a day. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

It was the result of several different community groups coming together, a “thankful” Kimz Angels founder Kim Snow explained.

“We have an amazing community,” Snow commented.

Snow said there should be a permanent 24-7 shelter for homeless people, and a cooling centre in the summer.

Hot meals were being served by the Guru Nanak Food Bank in Surrey, prepared at the Dukh Nivaran Sahib Gurdwara.

Food bank founding member and secretary Jay Minhas said he was contacted by Manjit Gill in Fort Langley.

“She told us there was a [shelter at a] gymnasium and they needed a good, hot meal,” Minhas said.

“We are only 25 minutes from here. We don’t want anyone hungry.”

Gill, a well-known philanthropist and volunteer, who was named the H.D. Stafford Good Citizen of the Year on Dec. 14, said she and Minhas used to work together at Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS).

She praised the food bank for their willingness to help people in need, no matter where they are located.

“They have no borders,” Gill explained.

Fort Langley’s Manjit Gill reached out to the Guru Nanak food bank in Surrey to provide hot meals for the temporary 24-hour extreme weather shelter in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Shaun Heaps, organizer of a volunteer airlift of emergency supplies from the Langley airport to flood-ravaged communities, dropped off water, blankets, and pillows.

“We have a bunch of stuff,” Heaps explained, ” so we decided to donate. If you need anything, let us know.”

Elsewhere in Langley, dozens of children and parents were taking advantage of the winter weather to go sledding on the slope near the George Preston recreation centre, while over at Dale Ball Passive Park, skaters took to the freshly frozen ice.

A warmly-dressed Jayden, 5 was out sledding on the slope near the George Preston rec centre. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Brookswood resident Matthew Stewart and some friends carved out a couple of hockey rink spaces on Monday.

Brookswood resident Matthew Stewart and some friends played hockey at Dale Ball Passive Park on Monday, Dec. 27, when temperatures hit a record low. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

“We’ve been here since the first thing morning,” Stewart said.

“We came out right away, we claimed our spot and we got a rink.”

