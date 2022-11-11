VIDEO: Hundreds attend City’s Remembrance Day, some with teary eyes

Veterans, scouts, RCMP, military personnel, and hundreds honoured war dead and Canada’s veterans at an in-person ceremony at Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Veterans, scouts, RCMP, military personnel, and hundreds honoured war dead and Canada’s veterans at an in-person ceremony at Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Veterans, scouts, RCMP, military personnel, and hundreds honoured war dead and Canada’s veterans at an in-person ceremony at Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Veterans, scouts, RCMP, military personnel, and hundreds honoured war dead and Canada’s veterans at an in-person ceremony at Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Veterans, scouts, RCMP, military personnel, and hundreds honoured war dead and Canada’s veterans at an in-person ceremony at Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Veterans, scouts, RCMP, military personnel, and hundreds honoured war dead and Canada’s veterans at an in-person ceremony at Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Veterans, scouts, RCMP, military personnel, and hundreds honoured war dead and Canada’s veterans at an in-person ceremony at Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Veterans, scouts, RCMP, military personnel, and hundreds honoured war dead and Canada’s veterans at an in-person ceremony at Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Veterans, scouts, RCMP, military personnel, and hundreds honoured war dead and Canada’s veterans at an in-person ceremony at Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Veterans, scouts, RCMP, military personnel, and hundreds honoured war dead and Canada’s veterans at an in-person ceremony at Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Veterans, scouts, RCMP, military personnel, and hundreds honoured war dead and Canada’s veterans at an in-person ceremony at Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Veterans, scouts, RCMP, military personnel, and hundreds honoured war dead and Canada’s veterans at an in-person ceremony at Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Veterans, scouts, RCMP, military personnel, and hundreds honoured war dead and Canada’s veterans at an in-person ceremony at Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Veterans, scouts, RCMP, military personnel, and hundreds honoured war dead and Canada’s veterans at an in-person ceremony at Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Veterans, scouts, RCMP, military personnel, and hundreds honoured war dead and Canada’s veterans at an in-person ceremony at Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Veterans, scouts, RCMP, military personnel, and hundreds honoured war dead and Canada’s veterans at an in-person ceremony at Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Walnut Grove resident Denise Douglas couldn’t hold back her tears at the Remembrance Day ceremony at City’s Douglas Park.

She had photos of parents in uniform pinned to her coat along with a metal brooch that read, ‘Lest We Forget.’ Her parents had fought in the Second World War, which Douglas said she is “very proud of.”

“I might not be able to talk for longer as I might start crying,” Douglas had warned Langley Advance Times before the interview.

“I am here honouring my parents. My father was in the Second World War” – she began sharing her story.

“We are very proud of them,” her voice quivered, and her eyes soon filled with tears. She couldn’t talk further.

People around her hugged her tight and appreciated her attendance.

Like Douglas, many had teary eyes as they paid tribute to Canada’s war dead and living veterans.

Ellie, another Walnut Grove resident, took a deep breath before she started talking – trying to regain control over her emotions. Her late father served during the Second World War from a base in Quebec.

“[Dad] did not go overseas but did very important work for the Canadian military,” shared Ellie, who attended the service with her son and grandson.

“I think it is important to remember all the people who went to war for us. I am grateful for the democracy we have today,” she concluded.

Another Walnut Grove resident, Greg Poitras, has been coming to the cenotaph on Remembrance Day all his life.

“I do not work on Remembrance Day. I think it is a very special day,” said Poitras. “It is a must for me that I attended the service,” he continued.

Services today started at 10:50 a.m. with greetings by emcee Jim McGregor – following which people joined to sing O Canada. Pastor Steve Nicholson said the invocation prayer.

At 11 a.m., attendees observed a two-minute silence along with a lament by piper Rob Duff. The order of service also included prayers and scripture reading by pastor Steve Nicholson, recitation of ‘In Flanders Field’ by an RCMP constable, tunes of ‘Amazing Grace,’ singing of ‘God Save the King,’ and laying of the wreaths,

At this year’s Remembrance Day ceremonies, war veterans of the Second World War, Korean War veterans, Canadian veterans of peacekeeping missions, United Nations, RCMP, as well as those who took part in the war in Afghanistan were honoured.

Young cadets marched along with dignitaries as they laid their wreaths.

At the end of the service, attendees walked towards the cenotaph to put their poppies on the laid wreaths.

Some looked at the skies, expecting a fly past, but it was cancelled this year.

