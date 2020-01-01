VIDEO: Hundreds gathered during annual polar bear plunge in Fort Langley

Spectators believe this year’s event drew the largest crowd to date

Hundreds gathers in Fort Langley’s Bedford Channel to take a dip in frigid waters on New Year’s Day. (Joti Grewal – Langley Advance Times)

Hundreds gathered in Fort Langley on New Year’s Day to take part in an annual polar bear plunge to kick off the start of a new decade.

Spectators believe this year’s event drew the largest crowd since its inception five year ago.

READ MORE: B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Tamelia Platt, 35, said it was her fourth year participating with her daughter Tegan Reid, 16, and the second for her son Dakota Reid, 17.

“It’s just become an annual family tradition,” said Platt

The trio bet the last person out of the waters in the Bedford Channel would win $50. Dakota was first to admit defeat, while Platt and Tegan agreed to call it a tie.

“You start the year with an experience… so it kind of sets the pace for the rest of the year,” Platt explained.

When she first participated four year ago the shore was covered in ice, she recalled.

“There was snow on the ground and ice on the shore, so this is a dream,” she said about the sunny weather.

The event has been growing over the years, Platt noted.

READ MORE: Who was the best prime minister of the 20th century?

Doreen Murphy who was helping distribute free hot chocolate on behalf of the Fort Langley Lions, echoed Platt’s observation.

“I don’t remember there being that many people before on the other bank watching, many a few, but not as many as this year,” Murphy said.

The high tide around noon on Wednesday left little beach exposed for participants and spectators to gather on.

“Usually there’s more beach, so for those of us who are watching we get a better view,” Murphy added.

Kimberly Snow, with Kimz Angels, said the water was freezing after she returned to the shore.

“It gets the community together and I think it’s awesome to have that in Langley,” she said. “It brings out everybody from young to old, it’s just the beginning of a New Year so what better way to do it then the polar bear swim.”

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.