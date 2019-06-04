A mountain biker was rescued from Mt. Seymour Monday. (Shane MacKichan)

VIDEO: Injured mountain biker rescued from Mt. Seymour

Biker to be treated for spinal cord injuries

A mountain biker was rescued by search crews after falling on Mt. Seymour Monday.

Video footage showed the biked being long-line rescued by helicopter.

North Shore Rescue said the biker would be treated for spinal cord injuries.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Demolition the next phase of Langley Secondary’s rebuilding process

Just Posted

Langley’s James Allenby makes list for RBC Canadian Open

Golfer was the top Canadian at the at the Canada Life Open in Vancouver.

Demolition the next phase of Langley Secondary’s rebuilding process

Much of the “old” part of the school will be knocked down this summer and fall

Langley school celebrates 110-year milestone

Langley Secondary is hosting a special public celebration Saturday to recognize its long history

Fort Langley father-son trio ‘tri’ to raise funds for cancer

Langley City hosts the 19th annual Tri-It Triathlon this Sunday morning at Al Anderson Memorial Pool

Sports briefs

TWU volleyball player to national team, Taekwondo at LEC, a Rams replay and Thunder take gold

Hatred of women creeping into public debate, Trudeau tells equality conference

Women Deliver is a global advocate for gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of girls and women

VIDEO: Injured mountain biker rescued from Mt. Seymour

Biker to be treated for spinal cord injuries

White Rock Pride Society files human rights complaint against Catholic church

The BC Human Rights Tribunal complaint was filed June 3

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

New Surrey police report lays out 2021 start date, costs for new force

Document says force will ‘go live’ in April of 2021, operating costs expected to be $192.5M that year

Train health-care providers to ditch racism as part of Canada’s cancer strategy: report

The new strategy for cancer control also prioritizes the needs of Indigenous Peoples

Senate finally poised to pass bill on sex assault training for judges

Ambrose blamed a ‘group of old boys’ in the Senate for setting up roadblocks to the bill

Duck, duck, loose – how to help ducks stay safe on our roads

Why did the duck cross the road? To reach the nearest available water source, says SPCA

Minister of Public Safety calls for coroner’s inquest into mysterious death of B.C. man

Ruled an overdose by Chilliwack RCMP, Corey Scherbey’s parents insist their son was murdered

Most Read