Kevin Froese said insurance costs have skyrocketed at his condo building in Langley’s Willoughby neighbourhood, even though it is only three years old and has never had a claim. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Insurance shock for Langley condo owners

New building with no claims sees costs triple

It’s a three-year old condo that hasn’t had any insurance claims filed since it opened.

Smoking is not allowed, propane tanks are banned and no B and B rentals are permitted.

And despite that, insurance costs have skyrocketed at the Willoughby condo complex where Kevin Froese and Jacklyn Loewy live.

“If someone said my insurance would have gone up 300 per cent, I would have laughed at them, and yet, we’re the worst-case scenario.” Froese told the Langley Advance Times.

In December, residents of the 181-unit strata, one of several in the Yorkson Creek Complex in Langley near 208th Street and 80th Avenue, learned their insurance deductible would climb from $5,000 to $250,000 for water damage and sewer backup losses.

At the same time, they were told the strata’s insurance premium was going to rise from $97,000 to $371,000.

“We found out the day the policy renewed,” Loewy recalled.

“We were left scrambling.”

Froese and Loewy, and their fellow condo owners, had to find another insurer that would cover the difference in the deductible.

They did, but it will mean extra expense,including a $400 special assessment, plus another $135 to $140 a month in higher strata fees, Froese said.

Because they budget for unexpected costs, Froese and Loewy said they will get by, but they are concerned that some of their neighbours, who are retired people on fixed incomes, may not be able to afford the hikes.

And they are worried about what will happen if, as seems likely, there is another jump in insurance costs down the road.

“We’ve been told it could go up again. If it goes up again next year, who knows? ” Froese said.

While they have yet to get a clear explanation for their sudden hike, they know many insurance companies are getting out of the condo market, and those remaining are out to reduce their exposure to risk by raising premiums and hiking deductibles.

Froese predicted their condo won’t be the last to get hit.

“It has huge, far-reaching implications,” Froese commented.

“It’s going to be ugly.”

On Tuesday, residents of an even bigger condo project in Abbotsford revealed their insurance costs have also soared.

At Abbotsford’s tallest building, the brand-new 26-story Mahogany Tower, the insurer has just raised premiums by 780 per cent.

Mike Pauls, the president of the building’s strata council, said the strata was shocked when they saw their insurer, BFL, had raised their rates from $66,000 $588,000.

Pauls said covering the hike will require a one-time levy of $3,000 per unit, as well as doubling the monthly strata free to $600.

READ MORE: Insurance skyrockets 780% for Abbotsford condo owners

Rob de Pruis, director of consumer and industry relations for the Insurance Bureau of Canada, said assessments for insurance are based on individual buildings, and increases are determined from the potential for floods or earthquakes, but other factors, like vacancy rates, could also come into play.

De Pruis also noted that Canada’s insurance industry is facing financial challenges from increasingly frequent and severe disaster claims. He said insurers used to pay $500 million annually for climate-related claims, but the payouts have doubled in the past few years.

A spokesperson for the B.C. Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing said insurance costs for stratas are increasing across country and the province is working with the private industry to make ensure affordable coverage is available in the face of the climate challenge.

READ ALSO: ‘British Columbians are paying too much’: Eby directs ICBC to delay rate application

– with files from Black Press Media


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden
Next story
Local state of emergency declared for mobile home park in the Chilliwack River Valley

Just Posted

WEATHER ALERT: Langley area due for snow Thursday

Environment Canada has sent out warning that snow and cooler temperatures mean wintery weather here

MAP: Township of Langley scheduled road closures in January

Drivers can plan ahead

VIDEO: Insurance shock for Langley condo owners

New building with no claims sees costs triple

Langley RCMP apprehended 53 impaired drivers during CounterAttack campaign last December

Fines, fees and penalties from Nov. 31 to Jan. 1 totaled $40,000

Year in review 2019: New pool not without its headaches

Before construction, rec centre subject of protests – after opening, still more problems

B.C. family of three, college student among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Transgender activist targets Surrey salon in new human rights complaint

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to defend She Point Beauty Studio, operating in Surrey and Vancouver

RCMP clarify law after B.C. mom ticketed for using dash-mounted phone

‘Legislation is clear with respect to using [a] phone while driving,’ says one officer

Local state of emergency declared for mobile home park in the Chilliwack River Valley

Heavy rains has led to the potential for debris flow for Baker Trails Village

Fraser Valley hotdog king is donating kidney to a customer

Skully White of Lullys Food Experience in Abbotsford gives boost to customer Tim Hiscock

COLUMN: Something fishy about B.C.’s ever-punctual New Year’s babies

Long odds that babies would be delivered so regularly within first minutes of midnight on Jan. 1

‘Marpole Rapist’ to get day parole in Surrey, victim’s relative warns

Relative of one of Gary Jagur Singh’s 11 victims says dangerous offender to be released on day parole in Surrey on Thursday

B.C. residents still owe $422 million in medical premiums

Canada Revenue Agency sending out tax collection letters

Snowmobile strapped to roof of sedan spotted in Kamloops

RCMP want to talk to driver about ‘questionable’ securement

Most Read