VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Several dozen Iranian-Canadians danced, cheered and celebrated in Toronto on Friday in wake of the death of a top general in Iran.

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, Thursday in Baghdad, Iraq.

Iran’s supreme leader vowed a “harsh retaliation.” But for those who showed up to dance in a square in north Toronto Friday afternoon, they hoped for a re-birth of their home country.

They chanted “regime change in Iran by the people of Iran” and “we support uprising in Iran.”

READ MORE: Iranians mourn military general as region braces for revenge

READ MORE: Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq suspended amid security concerns

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq suspended amid security concerns

Just Posted

Trinity Western doctor awarded for dedication to improve health care for aging adults

Langley’s Dr. Richard Sawatzky of TWU School of Nursing received Reach Award

Another hard-won point for Vancouver Giants in shootout loss against Kelowna

Goaltender David Tendeck stopped 34 shots fired his way

Howe leads No. 1-ranked Spartans to win over Regina

Langley-based university team completes weekend sweep

Vancouver Giants pick up a point in 2-1 OT loss to Kamloops Blazers

David Tendeck records season-high 45 saves

UPDATED: Thousands lose power in Langley during windstorm

In most cases, fallen trees were to blame

VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Iran to no longer abide by nuclear deal limits following killing of top general

Move comes after U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday in Baghdad

Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq suspended amid security concerns

Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed along with other militants in a Friday airstrike ordered by President Trump

China-Canada relations hang in the balance as Meng extradition case to heat up

The RCMP arrested Meng at Vancouver’s airport on Dec. 1, 2018, at the request of the United States

Northern B.C. First Nation evicts pipeline company from work site near Houston

Wet’suwet’en chief says they are willing to take pipeline dispute all the way to Supreme Court

Lucky 7: Red-hot Canucks extend win streak with 2-1 triumph over Rangers

Myers scores late winner for Vancouver

U.S. border crossing wait times have drivers stuck for hours

While Abbotsford’s Sumas Crossing is the shortest, drivers report being stuck for up to two hours

One person confirmed dead after avalanche in backcountry near Merritt: RCMP

Search and Rescue personnel located two snowmobilers caught in a slide

UPDATE: RCMP say man missing from Colony Farm psychiatric hospital has been found

A Canada-wide warrant is out for Adam Yvan Gorges

Most Read