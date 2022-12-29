Casey Cawston and Dianne Clifton slowdance on stage while Kane Brown performs in the background on Dec. 15. (Facebook)

Video: B.C. couple get dance of a lifetime on stage at Kane Brown concert

The couple were invited up at the Vancouver show and gave their hometown a shoutout

A Keremeos couple got an early Christmas gift and the dance of their lives in front of thousands of people in Vancouver.

Dianne Clifton and Casey Cawston were invited up to the stage by Kane Brown during his Dec. 15 concert at Rogers Arena.

“We’re here from Keremeos B.C.,” Cawston told the crowd, after being handed the microphone by Brown.

With the cheers of the audience, Cawston continued, sharing a little about the community they call home. A member of the audience from Maple Ridge recorded the moment and shared it on social media in the hopes that the couple could see it.

“We grow good grapes and good wine,” he said to the loud cheers.

The couple then began following Brown to the centre of the stage, where they began to slow-dance while Brown started performing his song Heaven.

The crowd joined in with Brown while the Keremeos couple shared the moment together. The video of Clifton and Cawston on stage was also shared by Brown himself on his Kane Brown Family Instagram page. The video has over 19,000 likes.

Concerts Keremeos Live music

