Trinity Western University president Dr. Mark Husbands delivered a virtual message of encouragement at the Langley-based university’s annual Community Day celebration of staff and faculty on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 ( TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Langley-based Trinity Western University moves annual celebration of staff online

‘This is a community day unlike all others’ president says

Normally, there would be crowds for “Community Day” at Trinity Western University, an annual celebration of the roughly 800 professors, researchers and staff at the Langley-based university, which happens to be the third-largest employer in the Township.

University employees gather together for meals, prayer and worship service, award ceremonies, and team-building activities.

This year, because of the pandemic, the campus-wide event on Monday, Aug. 24, went virtual.

“This is a community day unlike all others,” said TWU’s President, Dr. Mark Husbands, who talked about the need to stay connected to other people, as difficult as that is under current circumstances.

“I wish that we were able to do so together in person,” Husbands said in a video message of encouragement.

“[But] we are and shall remain for some time, at a distance.”

Margaret Tam, TWU Executive Director of Human Resources, described 2020 as “one of the most unique years that our local and international community has faced. TWU has had to adapt to the ever-changing world around us through the help of its amazing employees.”

Community Day online began with a morning session included a livestream musical worship service and remark’s by Husbands before employees who had reached significant milestone years of service (five, 10, 15, 25 and 35 years of employment) were recognized.

READ ALSO: How four researchers at Langley-based Trinity Western University are studying invasive plant species

This year, Scott Macklin won the Innovator Award for his work in driving the University’s advancements in online and global learning.

Melissa Au, TWU Senior Marketing Manager won the Mentor Award, while the Unsung Hero award went to Deanne Mackie, TWU Housing Services Manager, who serves the University’s student residents.

READ ALSO: Top player returns to coach volleyball at Langley’s Trinity Western University

Susan Mattam, Assistant to the Associate Dean of Trinity Western Seminary, and Darlene Hahn, Program Manager for the Master of Business Administration, were joint recipients for the Consider It Done award – going “above and beyond to get the job done.”

The TWU Library Team won Best Customer Service award for shifting library services to an online format, providing virtual research coaching and contactless book pick-up.

The TWU GLOBAL Online Learning team won the Team Impact award.

Currently, roughly 5,000 students attend Trinity Western University.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Langley TownshipTrinity Western University

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sentencing hearing underway for Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six shootings

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley-based Trinity Western University moves annual celebration of staff online

‘This is a community day unlike all others’ president says

More toads died on roads in Brookswood this year

The annual local toad migration hit some COVID-related problems

Langley teens’ art in video honours Overdose Awareness Day

The local project is aimed at combatting the overdose crisis

Some struggle, some thrive during pandemic, Langley City business survey finds.

Full details of ambitious July survey of nearly all businesses won;t be ready until September

Controversial Langley activist sues Township, salon owners

The Small Claims Court allegations have not been proven

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

Sentencing hearing underway for Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six shootings

Bacon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to murder Corey Lal in July

29 kg of suspected opium poppy seized at South Surrey border

Dried plants and pods found Aug. 12 in northbound tractor-trailer: CBSA

ICBC adding road tests to catch up on COVID-19 backlog

Failed tests, pandemic precautions add to wait time

Elections Canada says two-day voting possible amid COVID-19 if election called this fall

Agency preparing for possibility of fall election due to minority government, upcoming throne speech

Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Record-low returns continue for Fraser sockeye despite success of Big Bar passage

Total migration this year estimated at just 279,700

Former Vancouver Island hotel owner suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

Most Read