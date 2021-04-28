Langley City Coun. Nathan Pachal won support from council colleagues for a third report on police overtime being used to pay for tickets to mayor Val van den Broek’s 2020 gala, and for a review of police that includes a look at an independent police service for Langley (files)

Langley City Coun. Nathan Pachal won support from council colleagues for a third report on police overtime being used to pay for tickets to mayor Val van den Broek’s 2020 gala, and for a review of police that includes a look at an independent police service for Langley (files)

VIDEO: Langley City Council orders third report on mayor’s gala along with a review of policing

Is it time for Langley to have an independent police service?

Langley City Council has ordered a third report on the use of RCMP overtime to help cover the cost of tickets for Mayor Val van den Broek’s Jan. 25, 2020 gala fundraiser.

At the same time, the councillors signalled they want to review the current relationship with the Mounties, by looking into options that could include creating an independent Langley police service.

Both measures were approved following a sometimes-heated debate over the second report on the issue, presented to council on Monday, April 26. It said assistant RCMP commissioner Maureen Levy had confirmed one officer who attended the event had worked four hours overtime, at the suggestion of the officer-in-charge, to help cover the cost of buying tickets.

Levy said a “thorough review” showed $361.44 in overtime was charged to the City of Langley after the gala.

READ ALSO: One officer worked 4 hours overtime to cover tickets to Langley City mayor’s gala: report

Several members of council were skeptical, pointing to the first report by Paul Gill, the former Maple Ridge general manager of finance and corporate services, which said 35 Langley RCMP members attended the event and 19 of them came with spouses or guests, buying 54 tickets for a total value of $8,100.

Coun. Nathan Pachal proposed a report by staff answering four questions, including how much of the gala overtime costs were worked by Township of Langley RCMP officers.

“Why are there significant discrepancies between the Gill report and RCMP report on taxpayer costs, $8,100 compared to $361.44?” Pachal asked.

“Why did it take over one year to receive a response from the RCMP [and] why was the former officer-in-charge of the Langley detachment, Superintendent Murray Power, reassigned?”

Power was moved out of the Langley detachment without explanation after news of the overtime offer by Power to senior officers surfaced.

Coun. Teri James wanted to know who paid for the other tickets.

“There’s still $7,800 missing,” James said.

“Does that get billed to the Township?” James asked.

Coun. Gayle Martin called the Levy response “laughable.”

“What I see, is the ‘thin red line’ here protecting the RCMP,” Martin fumed.

“It just doesn’t make any sense,” Martin commented.

Coun. Paul Albrecht said the RCMP were playing a “shell game” to hide the expenses.

“The numbers don’t add up,” Albrecht argued.

Van den Broek defended the gala, which raised $56,000 for the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation to buy equipment to detect ovarian and breast cancer, saying “the good that we have done with the gala has a lasting result.”

As for the overtime, van den Broek maintained she was “quite confident” that any overtime worked was for legitimate police purposes and the Council-ordered reports looking into the event represented “unnecessary and significant costs” to the City.

“There is no missing money,” van den Broek insisted, telling council they need to “let it go and move on.”

“We [council] are not operating as an effective, collective body,” van den Broek went to say.

“We have to start focusing on city business, rather than each other.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley City mayor and some members of council clash over Delta letter

Martin disputed the mayor’s comments, saying “this isn’t picking on you, this is standing up for the taxpayers.

Coun. Rudy Storteboom said the whole matter had become “kind of embarrassing” but another review was warranted.

“Maybe some people got upset because it was kind of a victory lap for the mayor,” Storteboom observed, adding “I’m okay with that.”

Albrecht also called it embarrassing, saying he took no pleasure in the process, but “there is wrongdoing and misspending.”

Pachal’s call for a third report on the gala was approved by a vote of council, as was a second Pachal motion that opened the door for a look into an independent Langley police department.

Staff were told to include a “review of the policing service model for Langley City” in the 2022 budget.

Pachal, chair of the City crime prevention task group, said he had no issues with the individual RCMP officers working in Langley City.

“This is about the system,” Pachal said.

“We’re asking questions about finances and not getting answers.”

Pachal said the review should cover several possibilities, including operating a separate RCMP detachment rather than the current shared model with the Township, and even leaving the RCMP to establish an independent police service, either shared with the Township or City-only.

Coun. Rosemary Wallace said she was “so for” the proposal, noting that other communities are also reexamining their policing systems.

“We are not the only municipality looking at this,” Wallace noted.

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley CityLangley RCMPmunicipal politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Why has B.C. used less than 1% of its rapid COVID test supply? Green Party leader asks
Next story
Sex offender who is high-risk to female teens, sex workers to live in Vancouver

Just Posted

Langley City Coun. Nathan Pachal won support from council colleagues for a third report on police overtime being used to pay for tickets to mayor Val van den Broek’s 2020 gala, and for a review of police that includes a look at an independent police service for Langley (files)
VIDEO: Langley City Council orders third report on mayor’s gala along with a review of policing

Is it time for Langley to have an independent police service?

Jocelyn Titus, founder of Earth Ninjas, picks garbage along Fraser Highway in Aldergrove on Earth Day. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
Aldergrove Earth Ninja reaches goal after 4-day cleanup along Fraser Highway

Jocelyn Titus picked trash from April 22 to 25 with the help of volunteers and local supporters

Trevor Linden stopped in Langley in 2019 to meet people signing up for a membership at the Club 16 gym. It has now been put under a temporary COVID-19 closure order. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley’s Trevor Linden Club 16 latest business hit with COVID-19 closure

Shutdowns have been almost daily at Langley locations

Cloverdale–Langley City MP Tamara Jansen. (Black Press Media)
Petition calls for Cloverdale-Langley City MP to step down over conversion therapy comments

The petition follows an online controversy that began last week

(Langley Advance Times)
Mask donation to Langley elementary school receives praise online

200 masks were sent to Douglas Park Community School

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

The SASCU Recreation Centre is serving as a COVID-19 mass immunization clinic. (File photo)
Volunteer staff at Shuswap vaccination clinic replaced by paid out-of-town workers

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo questions how and why volunteers relieved of duties

Sickle Point on Skaha Lake.
Skaha Lake’s last intact wetland saved by Vancouver family

Sickle Point has been saved from development

Jatin Patel, 46, is currently serving a seven-year-long supervision order for a sexual assault conviction and has been released under a strict number of conditions. (Vancouver Police)
Sex offender who is high-risk to female teens, sex workers to live in Vancouver

Police are asking anyone who witnesses Jatin Patel in violation of his conditions to call 911

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

On March 27, 2021, Salmon Arm’s Auldin Maxwell smashed his own Jenga stacking world record with a tower of 1,400 blocks supported by one vertical brick. (Contributed)
Young Salmon Arm Guinness World Record breaker helps raise autism awareness

Auldin Maxwell breaks own Jenga stacking record with 1,401 block tower

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Why has B.C. used less than 1% of its rapid COVID test supply? Green Party leader asks

Health Minister Adrian Dix defends government strategy

A Suncor plant is shown in the oilsands in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday, June 13, 2017. The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled that Alberta has the right to control the amount and destination of oil and other fuels flowing through its pipelines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Federal Appeal Court tosses B.C. injunction over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in a statement the government is pleased with the court’s decision

A nurse preps bamlanivimab for infusion at Peace Arch Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are receiving the antibody as part of a clinical trial. (Contributed photo)
B.C.-based clinical trial of COVID-19 antibody ‘very promising,’ says expert

Participation criteria expanded for infusion clinic based at Peace Arch Hospital

Most Read