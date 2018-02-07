The Penzer Park Parkour course has just added a shelter with picnic tables to provide some shade during the summer. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Langley City Parkour park up for awards

Nominated in two categories for the 2018 Wood Design Awards in BC.

Canada’s largest outdoor Parkour park has been nominated for a prestigious 2018 B.C. Wood Design Award.

The 10,000-square foot wooden obstacle course in Penzer Action Park in Langley City is a finalist in two categories, “Institutional Wood Design (Small)” and “Innovation” at the awards, which aim to “honor excellence in wood-based projects.”

Geoff Mallory, manager of parks operations at Langley City, said as far as anyone knows, it is the first time a City project has been nominated.

“We’re really pleased,” Mallory said.

Winners will be named Feb. 26 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

More than 400 design and building professionals, including architects, structural engineers and project teams, along with industry sponsors will be attending the event.

There are 100 nominations in 14 categories, with submissions from across B.C. and Canada, as well as international projects from as far away as China.

The Wood Design Awards are presented by Wood WORKS! BC, the Canadian Wood Council and BC member associations with funding support from Natural Resources Canada and Forestry Innovation Investment.

Wood WORKS! is a national campaign to increase the use of wood in commercial, industrial and institutional construction led by the Canadian Wood Council with funding support from the wood industry, federal and provincial governments.

The new Parkour facility in Langley City opened at 198C Street and 47A Avenue last year, following a $1.3 million re-do, with $500,000 coming from the federal government and $800,000 from the City.

The Parkour park, designed by Parkour Vision and installed by Marathon Athletics, rests on three inches of shock-absorbing rubber made from recycled tire, with a red and black pattern that offers kids the challenge of avoiding the red “lava” as they navigate the course.

Penzer Park also features a European-design multi-purpose sports plaza that can accommodate various sports including basketball, soccer, ball hockey and volleyball and a one-of-a kind “pump track” designed by and built for skateboarders that can accommodate scooters and cyclists.

READ MORE: Largest outdoor Parkour park in Canada opens in Langley City

The Parkour course has been more popular than expected, and that has forced the city to accelerate construction of its next phases.

“The demand has exceeded everyone’s expectations,” Mallory said.

Staff reported the redesigned Langley City park was drawing both bigger-than-expected crowds and some grumbling on social media about the porta-potties on the site as well as a lack of shade and places to sit.

Parking was a problem, too, occasionally overflowing from the already expanded lot onto nearby residential streets.

READ MORE: Canada’s biggest outdoor Parkour park may need more parking

Steps are being taken, Mallory said, with the City adding 10 benches and preparing to plant 30 trees.

The City has just finished building a wood shelter that provides shade to some picnic tables next to the Parkour course, council has just given preliminary approval to a financial plan that includes expansion of the Penzer parking lot, and workers have been digging up the road in front of Penzer to prepare for the sewer and water hookups that will be required when the planned new washrooms go in.

It’s hoped construction will begin this spring.

While Penzer already has washroom facilities, they are located at the opposite end of the park, near the cycling facility that predates the new equipment.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A crew does preparatory work for planned new washrooms at Penzer Park, where the new Parkour facility has been drawing bigger-than-expected crowds. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

A crew does preparatory work for planned new washrooms at Penzer Park, where the new Parkour facility has been drawing bigger-than-expected crowds. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Previous story
Updated: Langley hospice losing volunteers, donors over medically assisted death issue
Next story
VIDEO: Canada’s biggest Parkour park nominated for awards

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley City Parkour park up for awards

Nominated in two categories for the 2018 Wood Design Awards in BC.

Vancouver Stealth to honour former captain before hosting Saskatchewan Rush

Tribute to Curtis Hodson during Saturday’s National Lacrosse League game at Langley Events Centre,

Naming suggestions sought for new Willoughby middle school

The new school is expected to open in 2019.

Updated: Langley hospice losing volunteers, donors over medically assisted death issue

Fraser Health Authority chair defends directive, says patients would be forced to leave hospices otherwise

Police warn of door-to-door con man in Abbotsford

Man entering homes on pretense of furnace inspections

Langley Rivermen suffer back-to-back lopsided road losses

‘Men struggling in new year

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Optimistic tone in B.C. business community

Concerns registered on housing affordability and tax increases

B.C. school district considers hiring non-teachers to teach

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District ponders way to counter provincial teacher shortage

Public input from across B.C. now being sought on revitalizing the ALR

Stakeholder meetings are slated to be held in various communities over the next six weeks

Trudeau talks to premiers about pipeline battle

PM Justin Trudeau discusses the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute with premiers

Lululemon exercises rights and sues counterfeiters

Vancouver based Lululemon sues for copyright infringement by group of counterfeiters

Airbnb to collect provincial sales tax in B.C.

The company will begin gathering 8 per cent PST and the up-to-3 percent MRDT

Special prosecutor appointed after alleged death threat at Nanaimo city hall

B.C. Prosecution Service advises that Michael Klein was assigned to the file on Feb. 2

Most Read