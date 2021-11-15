VIDEO: Langley drenched by downpour

Fraser Highway was closed off westbound heading into Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Some drivers ignored warning signs and headed through flooded areas, like this one at 272nd Street north of Aldergrove on Monday, Nov. 151. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times) Melissa Carson sent in this photo from 264th Street on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Special to Black Press Media) An SUV fords the waters on flooded 208th Street on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) 208th Street was closed to through traffic. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A Langley City crew was taking measurements of the rising Nicomekl River at the 203rd St. bridge on Monday, Nov. 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Wendy Summers came across a submerged vehicle on 224th Street in Langley during the heavy rains of Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Rising waters overflowed a pedestrian bridge in Langley City on Monday, Nov. 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Onlookers at the scene of rising river levels in Langley City on Monday, Nov. 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Torrential rain pounded Langley Monday, closing dozens of roads, flooding fields and golf courses and forcing the shutdown of parks and trails and the Langley Senior Resources Society building.

At 272nd Street north of downtown Aldergrove, a woman was briefly stuck in her vehicle on the flooded roadway before being rescued.

The woman’s father in law, who asked that his name not be used, said she was heading to UBC in the morning and didn’t see any signs about water on the road – high winds had knocked down several Township signs nearby by later in the day.

Her car got stuck at a low spot where water was up to the car’s engine.

“It was floating a little bit,” the woman’s father in law said.

“Some of the trucks that went past her – the waves from the trucks would push her closer to the ditch,” he said.

Her husband came with a larger vehicle and pushed her to dry ground and the car was towed.

“She’s fine,” her father in law said, but it was a scary experience.

In other parts of Langley, people were facing water creeping up to their homes.

Marion Ross in North Langley was trying to clean leaves and debris out of her culvertson Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. She was worried about water getting into the crawlspace of her home, and into her well. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Marion Ross in North Langley was trying to clean leaves and debris out of her culverts. She was worried about water getting into the crawlspace of her home, and into her well. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Marion Ross lives in North Langley, and a good portion of her yard was under water as of 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

She was worried about the flood waters getting into her well, and into her home’s crawl space, affecting her furnace.

This is not the first time there has been pooling water in the area, but it is the worst, Ross said. She said after last year’s floods, she complained to the Township, but said they haven’t done enough.

“This could have been alleviated,” she said.

She was using a rake to clean branches and debris out of the culverts around her home.

Schools remained open, but Langley School District was advising parents that power was out at Langley Fundamental and James Hill Elementary. All buses were running, but there were expected to be delays due to road closures. Parents were advised to watch the district’s website at sd35.bc.ca for updates.

Nicomekl River in Langley City was overflowing as the heavy rain continued Monday. A pedestrian bridge in the park was under water.

Several residential streets in the City near the Nicomekl saw flooded roads. An RCMP officer on the scene at 211th Street said the water was hip-deep at the end of the road.

Langley RCMP was advising drivers to exercise caution, to make sure your wipers and headlights are in good working condition, slow down when approaching a puddle, increase follow distance, allow extra time and “be kind.”

RAIN & WIND WARNING

One of the onramps to Highway One heading east from 264th Street was blocked off, although eastbound traffic was still moving. The whole area around the interchange has full ditches, and flooded yards.

Several Langley City streets were closed due to flooding – including 208th St between 51 B Ave. and 56th Ave., 51 B Ave between 208th St. and 206th St., and Fraser Hwy between 208th St. and 216th.

Residents were reminded to use caution on all roads, sidewalks, trails and parks and to keep pets and children away from the banks of the river or streams.

This afternoon, 70-90 km/hour winds are in the forecast so potential power outages are possible.

To report an issue please fill out a Request for Service: https://services.langleycity.ca/TempestApps/eapply/calls/default.aspx.

Several Township road were closed.

• 7700 Block 227nd Cres.

• 232 St to 80th Ave.

• 210 St (north of 24th Ave.)

• 6710 216 St

• 210A St (north of 56th Ave.)

• 43 Ave (east of 272nd St.)

• 272 St (north of 43rd Ave.)

• 3800 Block 232nd St.

• 3100 Block 216th St.

• 212 Block 24th Ave.

• 26142 28th Ave.

A tractor was submerged in a field south of Fort Langley on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A tractor was half-submerged in a flooded field near Fort Langley (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

• 272 St (north of 43rd Ave.)

• 2200 Block 100th Ave.

• 3900 Block 232nd St.

• 21800 Block 96th Ave.

• 1955 Block 224th St.

• 7595 Glover Rd.

• 500 232nd St.

• 27600-27100 0 Ave.

• 7500 Block 272nd St.

• 211 St (north of 56th Ave.)

• 20 Ave dead end near 232nd Street

• 28 Ave; 204 to 208th St.

• 248 St and 16th Ave.

Roads closed due to flooding and/or slope stability issues:

• 40th Ave (west of 216th St.)

• 7890 264th St.

Watch for crews, barricades, signs and flashers at most locations. Drivers must follow all signage and detour routes in the event roadways are closed.

Park and Trail Closures

• Williams Park closed due to flooding and winds

• Milner Park closed due to flooding

• Walnut Grove Tennis Courts closed due to flooding

• All trails in the Township are closed due to flooding.

How to Report Flooding

To report flooding call the Engineering Division at 604-532-7300, available weekdays from 8:30am – 4:30pm.

