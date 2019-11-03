Runners of all ages dressed in costume to participate in an annual run that supports local projects like breakfast for elementary school children in Langley. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Langley families race in funny costumes at annual Pumpkin Run

The run supports the Acts of Kindness charity, which funds local projects

The fifth annual AOK Pumpkin Run saw dozens of families turnout at Krause Berry Farm in Langley despite the brisk Sunday morning weather.

The family event is hosted by the Seventh Day Adventist’s Church in the Valley who helps raise funds for AOK Acts of Kindness, a charitable initiative in Langley that provides food, education, and shelter to individuals in the community, according to the organization’s website.

“We’re here just having fun, dressing up in costumes… raising money for a great cause, Acts of Kindness based out of Church in the Valley in Langley,” said Pastor Dauncey. “We’ve been going acts of kindness for 20 years and this is one way we can raise some money to continue to do our community projects.”

Some of the projects Acts of Kindness supports include helping feed the homeless in Langley, a free oil change for single moms, cars for families, free dental day, and breakfast club for students at Shortreed Elementary.

Participates joined the cause by donation and were encouraged to dress in funny costume. Dauncey was at the charity event in tiger strips and a helmet meeting with the crowd, including first time participant Christine Brightman.

READ MORE: From farm straight to the farm’s table

“I heard about the event on social media… so thought this would be a really fun run, we’re going to get waffles afterwards and all the money goes to a really great cause,” she explained.

People had the option to run or walk the 5 kilometre run around the farm.

“We’ve got the community behind us,” said Dauncey. “It means a lot to us that the community is coming out, because they appreciate what Acts of Kindness does for the community.”

