Fire crews on scene near 77a Ave and 204 Street. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Langley Fire crews extinguish blaze in old tree house

Reports of a brush fire near 77A Avenue and 204 Street were made Tuesday afternoon

Three Langley Fire Service vehicles were called to the scene of a reported brush fire near 77A Avenue and 204 Street of Langley Township on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews had to cut a path to get at the blaze in what appeared to be an old tree house on a lot where a house used to be.

Firefighters on the scene quickly extinguished the fire, which appeared to have been used as a homeless camp.

No injuries have been reported.

Pedestrians and motorists in the area are encouraged to use caution.

More details to come.

