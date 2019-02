The fire department was called to a site in the 4100 block of 240th Street.

Brad Buckle captured photos of the barn fire on the afternoon of Feb. 13.

Langley Township Fire crews were called out to the 4100 block of 240th Street on Wednesday afternoon to battle a barn fire.

Due to the location of the fire, the department put out a second alarm call to enlist more help to ferry water to the scene, a manoeuvre used when there is not a fire hydrant close to the location.

The fire was in a wooden barn and in greenhouses on the property.