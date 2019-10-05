About two dozen parents and kids walked around the LEC Saturday to promote affordable child care. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Langley march calls for affordable daycare

Stroller Brigade on Saturday was one of several such demonstrations in B.C,

About two dozen parents and kids marched around the Langley Events Centre Saturday afternoon, carrying signs that read, “Kids matter/Invest in child care now,” “we want $10/day child care,” and “vote child care.”

Langley-Aldergrove NDP candidate Stacey Wakelin, whose party has promised to cap day care costs across Canada at $10 a day by 20130, was among the marchers.

Organizer Alicia Rempel was pleased by the turnout.

“It’s our first year,” she noted.

“It’s not an issue that has typically received much attention.”

There were other stroller brigades in other B.C. communities Saturday, all lobbying for affordable and accessibility child care.

“We would like to see a national child care strategy,” Rempel told the Langley Advance Times.

READ MORE: B.C. adds another 300 child care educator training spaces

Rempel said the province has made progress with addressing affordability of child care, but there is still room for improvement.

“The challenge is there’s just not enough spaces and there’s not enough early childhood educators in the field,” said Rempel. “So we’re getting child care centres in Langley who have capacity to take more kids, meaning space in their building or facility, but don’t have the staff.”

Rempel said government officials also need to address the low level of pay for early childhood educators which has a ripple effect.

“The pay is just not there,” she said. “They really need to work on something at the pay scale… we’re certainly not going to get quality people into the job and we’re not recruiting enough.”

Rempel said there is no federal party platform that adequately addresses child care, and she hopes to see the leaders make it a more prominent election issue.

Alicia Rempel (R) was one of about two dozen parents and kids who walked around the LEC Saturday to promote affordable child care. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

