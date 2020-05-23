VIDEO: Langley School District outlines plans for partial in-school learning starting June 1st

Return is voluntary and students will continue with remote learning until end of school year

Langley School District has outlined a plan for getting students back into classrooms for partial in-school learning beginning Monday, June 1.

Joanne Abshire, communications manager for the Langley School District, said staff have spent this past week connecting with families, asking them if their children will be attending in-school learning, which remains voluntary.

“This information is needed to plan schedules, staffing, and configuration of our buildings, to ensure we meet health and safety protocols such as physical distancing, as well as balance both onsite and remote learning,” Abshire said. “We have provided families with some information about health and safety guidelines to help them in their decision making.”

Once the information is gathered, Abshire said staff will work on a district-wide plan which will be submitted to the Ministry of Education early next week.

“Thereafter, this plan will be shared with the Board of Education and our school communities,” she added, noting that the Langley School District will continue to provide remote learning, full-time in-school learning for essential service workers, and in-person support for vulnerable learners beyond June 1.

A schedule was released on Friday, May 22 outlining the week leading up to the partial in-school return.

• Monday, May 25 – Langley School District to submit district-wide plan to the Ministry of Education.

• Tuesday, May 26 – Langley School District to present district-wide plan to the Board of Education at Regular Board Meeting, begins at 7 p.m. (available for public viewing).

• Wednesday, May 27 or Thursday, May 28 – Langley School District to share district-wide and school-based plan with parents/guardians/students and staff.

• Friday, May 29 – Langley School District to share weekly information bulletin from superintendent.

• Monday, June 1 – Return to partial in-school learning begins. Continuation of remote learning, in-school learning for essential service workers, and in-person support for vulnerable learners.

Superintendent of Schools Gord Stewart added that the District’s goal is to have a consistent plan set-up for all schools.

“Please be aware that with more than 40 sites, diverse populations, and varying numbers of students, not all school sites will look and feel the same,” Stewart explained. “We will do our best to keep your family informed and prepared prior to June 1st.”

A letter was sent out to parents and families last week, outlining further measures of what school will look like for the rest of 2020, noting;

• All students will continue with remote learning until the end of the school year.

• Children of essential service workers will continue to be provided in-school support 5 days per week.

• Vulnerable learners will continue to be provided in-school supports.

Parents were requested to understand and submit a response to the following bullet points;

• By the end of this week, the school needs to know whether or not your child(ren) will attend in-school learning beginning June 1st so appropriate arrangements can be made.

• If you want your child(ren) to return to in-school learning, they will be permitted to attend two full days per week for Grades K-5 and 1 day per week for Grades 6-8.

• Policies and procedures for bus transportation during the COVID-19 crisis may result in restrictions to the level of service provided for students.

• The school will provide families of attending students with a schedule for the days their child(ren) can attend before June 1st.

• Safety protocols and procedures will be provided along with those schedules. Information about bringing school supplies and personal devices will also be sent to parents/guardians before June 1st.

• The school cannot take requests from families to have their child(ren) attend on particular days.

• In-school learning will look different; students may not necessarily be with their classroom teachers (this is dependent on many factors including size of school population, number of students, ability for teachers and staff to ensure health and safety guidelines are met).

• In-school learning may take place outside of a students’s regular classroom (e.g. other classrooms, gymnasium, library, outdoors).

More information and further updates are available at https://www.sd35.bc.ca.

Virtual Budget Open House 2020-2021

The Langley School District is inviting the public to take part in its Virtual Budget Open House.

The annual in-person participation will only be accessible online due to the impacts of COVID-19.

This is an opportunity for the School District to update the public on the District’s progress with the budget and to provide an outlet for questions or concerns regarding the 2020/2021 operating budget.

The period for open questions will be from Wednesday, May 27, to Friday, May 29.

Questions or concerns can be brought to Judy Swanson in the Secretary Treasurer’s office (604-532-1476) or email jswanson@sd35.bc.ca.

