VIDEO: Large barn fire in Abbotsford

Woman handcuffed by police near scene of blaze

A large fire has broken out toward Huntingdon at a barn near the intersection of Angus Campbell and Vye roads.

The barn is engulfed in flames with smoke pouring out and visible from several kilometres away.

Police are also on the scene. A woman has been handcuffed and placed in the back of a vehicle.

A neighbour said the barn was part of a chicken operation, but it’s unclear whether any chickens were actually inside the structure when it caught fire. A second barn at the site was unaffected.

Watch for more.

tweet

flames tweet

 

Parents can now apply for B.C.’s child care benefit

