A large fire burns in an industrial area in New Westminster on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 12, 2020. (NOTHIN2CEE/Twitter)

VIDEO: Large fire breaks out in New Westminster industrial area

The blaze is the second large fire in New Westminster in the past month

A large blaze has broken out in an industrial part of New Westminster.

According to the city’s Twitter account, the fire started on Monday (Oct. 12) evening in the Queensborough district of New Westminster, in the area of Derwent Way and Salter Street.

The public is asked to avoid the area and residents should close their windows and remain indoors,” the city said.

The fire is reportedly at a recycling plant in the area. This is the second major blaze to hit New Westminster in the past month, after a large fire destroyed parts of Pier Park in mid-September.

READ MORE: Man arrested in New Westminster pier park fire

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hazelnut Inn bringing themed hotel magic to Yarrow
Next story
Immigration lottery opens for people hoping to bring grandparents, parents to Canada

Just Posted

A record-setting four touchdowns in one game by B.C. football star Chase Claypool

Former Abbotsford player and Langley resident becomes first Steelers rookie to hit mark

‘This is my shot’: Langley’s Jeremy Kennedy looks for MMA title with UFC rival Bellator

The 15-2 featherweight, 28, has had a ‘crazy’ 2020 due to COVID-caused quarantine

Gusty winds widespread across southern B.C. easing tonight

Winds of up to 90 km/h to lash Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

SHARE: True signs that fall is here

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

LETTER: Money is too tight to Langley reopen pools right now

A local letter writer is concerned about a possible seven per cent tax hike to fund pool opening

Langley woman turns 105 on Oct. 25

In August, Mary Foote took part in the Gutsy Walk to battle Crohn’s and Colitis

Immigration lottery opens for people hoping to bring grandparents, parents to Canada

Family reunification lottery was suspended and then reinstated

B.C. Liberals promise to ban elections in a provincial emergency

Andrew Wilkinson rolls out party platform before debate

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Actor Jon Cryer turns to B.C. ring-finder to search for lost wedding band

Cryer turned to a company called the Ring Finders

VIDEO: Large fire breaks out in New Westminster industrial area

The blaze is the second large fire in New Westminster in the past month

Tourists face $400 fines for reportedly using 1 parking pass for 5 motorcycles in Harrison

Visitor to Harrison Hot Springs calls the fairness of bylaws into question

Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna

Snowfall with a total amount of 15 to 20 cm is expected

Most Read