VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

Large crowds gathered at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday (April 20) to protest against COVID-19 restrictions.

The protest was organized by Chris Sky, a well-known anti-masker who has been added to Canada’s no-fly list and removed from Instagram for his opposition to masks and other COVID-19 restrictions.

His website says Sky’s “vast knowledge and articulate delivery are second to none when it comes to examining and presenting the facts to find the truth.”

A poster for Tuesday’s event, posted to Twitter, says “It’s time to shut this tyranny down!”

In B.C., outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people and most events are not currently allowed.

In an email, Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison said that “officers patrolled the beaches and monitored gatherings and protests.”

Addison was not able to confirm if tickets were handed out on Tuesday night. He said that since the start of 2021, Vancouver police have issues more then $108,000 in tickets to COVID rule breakers.

“As the weather improves and more people come outside, we will look to our partners at the municipal and provincial level – including bylaws, Park Rangers, liquor inspectors and public health officers – to assist in creating a more coordinated approach to discourage unsafe public gatherings,” Addison said. “This may include increased enforcement, but also more education and information about social distancing and face coverings.”

The death toll from the virus has reached 1,539 in B.C, including a toddler.

READ MORE: Toddler becomes youngest British Columbian to die related to COVID-19

Coronavirus

