VIDEO: Last meeting for two Langley City Councillors

Gayle Martin and Rudy Storteboom said it’s been a ‘pleasure’ to serve

Councillors Gayle Martin and Rudy Storteboom appeared at their final Langley City council meeting on Monday, Oct. 24. (file)

Langley City Councillors Rudy Storteboom and Gayle Martin said their goodbyes on Monday, Oct. 24, the first meeting since the election, and their last meeting before a new council is sworn in.

Fellow councillors paid tribute to Storteboom and Martin, who finished ninth and 10th, respectively, in the race for six council seats in the Oct. 15 municipal contest.

Incoming mayor-elect Nathan Pachal said he appreciated the “advice and encouragement” he received from Storteboom and thanked Martin, saying “I really value your insight.”

“I will miss both of you and it was honour to serve with both of you” Pachal said.

Coun. Paul Albrecht described Martin as a very good friend, “an incredible council college” and a great mentor,” and praised Storteboom for his “insight, perspective and wisdom.”

For Coun. Teri James, it was “very emotional” experience to say goodbye.

“We’ve all become friends,” James noted. “This is not the end. I know I’ll be seeing both of you at different tables.”

Coun. Rosemary Wallace thanked absent mayor Val van den Broek, who has been dealing with a family emergency.

“I wish mayor Val all the best in her next journey in life,” Wallace said.

Wallace thanked Storteboom and Martin for their “commitment and their work, their service to Langley and beyond. I’m going to miss you both.”

Storteboom said it was an “honour and privilege” to serve on council.

“It’s been a pleasure,” Storteboom declared.

He thanked his colleagues, City staff, family, friends and voters, and suggested other defeated council candidates might consider joining city committees.

He offered best wishes to the new council.

“This is the biggest change in representation at Langley city hall in over three decades,” he estimated.

Storteboom also expressed concern about low voter turnout, 3,778, or 18.4 per cent of registered voters.

“I am concerned about about the integrity of our municipality,” Storteboom commented, warning it could leave the community “vulnerable to special interests” in future elections.

He remains optimistic about the City’s future, regarding it as “still bright and full of promise.”

Martin, who chaired the meeting as deputy mayor, said it has been a “real pleasure” to serve.

“In 1990, when I was first elected my son was six. He’s now 38,” Martin noted.

She went on to thank her fellow councillors, saying “not only are we colleagues, but we are friends,” and also thanked senior staff for being “excellent employees.”

Then, as the meeting prepared to adjourn, she had a message for the residents of Langley City.

“Thank you for the privilege of serving you.”

Mayor van den Broek posted a brief statement online after the election results were in, saying “thank you everyone, congratulations to all the winners. Now back to my real job!”

On Monday night, Nov. 7, the new Langley City council will be sworn in.