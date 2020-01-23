VIDEO: Man attacked with pipe in apparent SkyTrain fare gate dispute

Transit police looking for suspect after Jan. 14 attack at Main Street-Science World Station

Metro Vancouver Transit Police released photos of a suspect in an attack at a fare gate at Main Street-Science World SkyTrain station in Vancouver on Jan. 14, 2020. (Handout)

Police are looking for a suspect after a man was head-butted and struck with a pipe in an apparent fare-gate dispute at Main Street-Science World Station in Vancouver.

The victim was exiting the fare gates by tapping his Compass Card at the turnstile around 9 a.m. on Jan. 14 when he saw another man trying to use several single-use Compass Cards at the gate, police said in a news release Thursday.

The other man allegedly started yelling at him, accused him of stealing his “tap,” and then head-butted him, police said. The victim yelled for help and tried to fight the man off, but the suspect allegedly grabbed a metal pipe and hit him over the head.

A passerby called 911, and the victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for a concussion and a cut on his head that needed eight staples, police said.

READ MORE: Police seek alleged robber who choked two victims until they passed out

The suspect is described as an olive-skinned, approximately 30 years old, 5’7” tall, with a medium build, wearing black pants, a black puffy jacket with a fur-lined hood, and a scarf around his neck that partially covered his face.

“The level of violence this man was willing to use is shocking,” said Sgt. Clint Hampton with Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact transit police at 604-516-7419 or by text at 87-77-77, referring to file 2020-1014.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.-based firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing three
Next story
B.C. privacy commissioner suggests media civility for Prince Harry and Meghan

Just Posted

Donate blood with the Vancouver Giants

Hockey Gives Blood gives fans a chance to donate on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Langley Events Centre

Condo count rises in Aldergrove as ripples of revitalization predicted

Willow Creek’s final phase of condos to be finished by fall, half already sold

Langley teacher witnesses coronavirus terror in Shanghai: ‘Everyone is on edge’

Face masks and hand sanitizer ‘sell out’ as 9 SARS-like illness cases confirmed in the city

People who make a difference: Langley residents two of three stars named by Fountain Tire and the Vancouver Giants

Awards honour community members for their volunteerism, humanitarianism and generosity

Youth hit with gun butt during fight at Langley mall

RCMP are investigating the fight between two groups of youths

Four things ‘not’ to do if you run into Prince Harry and Meghan in B.C.

Here is a list of some things you definitely should NOT do, according to the BBC

VIDEO: ‘Porn’ answer was a wrong one for Surrey family on ‘Feud’ game show

Surrey’s Rams competed on the TV show Wednesday night

Uber, Lyft approved for ride-hailing in Lower Mainland

Kater Technologies Inc.’s application was rejected

Abandoned boats left to freeze on Okanagan Lake cause chaos

Over the last week weather conditions have caused three separate incidents

B.C.-based firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing three

Three people are confirmed dead in the crash in New South Wales

VIDEO: Man attacked with pipe in apparent SkyTrain fare gate dispute

Transit police looking for suspect after Jan. 14 attack at Main Street-Science World Station

B.C. youth sentenced for selling fatal dose of MDMA to girl, 13

Sale was made at a New Westminster SkyTrain station in 2017

WHO says China virus not global health emergency

The decision came after Chinese authorities moved to lock down three cities on Thursday

Living near major roads linked to higher risk of dementia, Parkinson’s: UBC study

Green space could mitigate some of the risks, researchers found

Most Read