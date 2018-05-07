A man is facing mischief-related charges after throwing furniture out the window of his Vancouver high-rise. (victoria-n/Reddit)

VIDEO: Man facing charges after throwing furniture out of Vancouver high-rise

Police say he was throwing furniture out of 19th floor window in the West End neighbourhood

A Vancouver man is facing multiple charges after getting caught throwing furniture out of his West End high-rise on Saturday.

Police received several 9-1-1 calls about objects being tossed from the 19th floor of an apartment building at 1650 Haro Street just after 3 p.m.

A man allegedly “threw several small to medium sized pieces of furniture out of his balcony,” Sgt. Jason Robillard said Monday.

“Investigators believed the man was under the influence of drugs and that he was acting alone.”

Robillard said that police are recommending mischief-related charges, including damaging a vehicle and the apartment building, and endangering lives, against a 56-year-old man.He was briefly taken to hospital for an evaluation, and has since been released into police custody.

A user on the website Reddit caught the incident on video, saying initially she was worried someone might jump out of the window.

Just your average Saturday in the west end! from r/vancouver

“At first, I was hearing really loud crashing noises, and glass shattering. It echoed all over the neighbourhood. Few more crashes and I’m thinking someone’s down there breaking car windows,” user “victoria-n” posted.

“Turns out this person is chucking large pieces of furniture and glass out their very high window. First few crashes I hear a man on the street yelling at the top of his lungs to make them stop. Kept on going. Cops swarmed the place.”

Previous story
‘It’s not on’ distracted driver defence fails to sway B.C. judge
Next story
VIDEO: Crash on Fraser Highway in Murrayville

Just Posted

VIDEO: The Circus comes to Aldergrove!

Great Benjamins Circus delights crowds at Aldergrove performances

VIDEO: Crash on Fraser Highway in Murrayville

Two vehicles collide, causing traffic tie-up

Valley soccer champs head for provincials

Five teams to represent Fraser Valley at B.C. Championships in July

Fort Langley hall will not get front yard facelift

Any plans to change the landscaping out front the historic building are cancelled, a new AGM set.

Langley students look to future with a new IDEA Summit Tuesday

First-time event showcases youthful innovation, creativity, and tough-minded optimism at work.

On Lions’ turf, Lower Mainland kids find outlet for energy at special flag-football tourney

Teams from Surrey, Abbotsford and elsewhere at event held Saturday at CFL team’s practice facility

VIDEO: Whistler skier narrowly avoids mama bear and cubs

Jamie Stein didn’t realize he was skiing right between the family

‘It’s not on’ distracted driver defence fails to sway B.C. judge

Man ticketed for using an electronic device while driving, despite it not being in use.

On Lions’ turf, Lower Mainland kids find outlet for energy at special flag-football tourney

Teams from Surrey, Abbotsford and elsewhere at event held Saturday at CFL team’s practice facility

Taxpayers’ group seeks standing in pipeline, carbon tax legal battles

B.C. has asked province’s top court to affirm its right to protect itself from spill threat

WORLD CUP: Sun never sets in a St. Petersburg summer

Read up on one of Russia’s 11 host cities for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, starting June 14

Death row Canadian’s father breaks silence weeks before dying

Ronald Smith has been in U.S. prison for 35 years. His dad recently died after finally speaking out

VIDEO: Man facing charges after throwing furniture out of Vancouver high-rise

Police say he was throwing furniture out of 19th floor window in the West End neighbourhood

Flooding closes Highway 8 near Merritt

Water has rushed over the 10-mile bridge near Merritt

Most Read