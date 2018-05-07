VIDEO: Man facing charges after throwing furniture out of Vancouver high-rise

Police say he was throwing furniture out of 19th floor window in the West End neighbourhood

A man is facing mischief-related charges after throwing furniture out the window of his Vancouver high-rise. (victoria-n/Reddit)

A Vancouver man is facing multiple charges after getting caught throwing furniture out of his West End high-rise on Saturday.

Police received several 9-1-1 calls about objects being tossed from the 19th floor of an apartment building at 1650 Haro Street just after 3 p.m.

A man allegedly “threw several small to medium sized pieces of furniture out of his balcony,” Sgt. Jason Robillard said Monday.

“Investigators believed the man was under the influence of drugs and that he was acting alone.”

Robillard said that police are recommending mischief-related charges, including damaging a vehicle and the apartment building, and endangering lives, against a 56-year-old man.He was briefly taken to hospital for an evaluation, and has since been released into police custody.

A user on the website Reddit caught the incident on video, saying initially she was worried someone might jump out of the window.

“At first, I was hearing really loud crashing noises, and glass shattering. It echoed all over the neighbourhood. Few more crashes and I’m thinking someone’s down there breaking car windows,” user “victoria-n” posted.

“Turns out this person is chucking large pieces of furniture and glass out their very high window. First few crashes I hear a man on the street yelling at the top of his lungs to make them stop. Kept on going. Cops swarmed the place.”