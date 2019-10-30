A man kicks violently at the front doors of a transit bus in Burnaby on Oct. 29, 2019. (Neczarvee Jane Guidoriagao/Facebook)

VIDEO: Man kicks doors, spits on bus driver in Burnaby

Transit police investigating after the incident on #123 bus that had been heading to New Westminster

A video of a man getting violent on a public transit bus in Burnaby earlier this week is making the rounds online.

It happened on #123 bus that was heading to New Westminster on Tuesday around 4:15 p.m.

The man kept walking to the front of the bus, despite the driver asking him several times to step back, said Metro Vancouver Transit Police spokesperson Sgt. Clint Hampton.

When the driver eventually pulled over, the suspect kicked the front doors with “substantial force” until the driver opened them, Hampton said. Then, he turned and spat on the driver. He was last seen at Canada Way and Hardwick.

Transit police have spoken with witnesses and the driver, and will review video evidence.

It’s not clear what caused the man to act in such a way, Hampton said, but he was “quite enraged.”

VIDEO: Man kicks doors, spits on bus driver in Burnaby

